HS Helsinki | Has The Beatles performed in Helsinki? Only the hardest experts get 15/15 for this gig quiz

One often wonders if this and that world star ever performed in Helsinki. In Hesar’s Friday music quiz, readers get to test their musical knowledge.

Nordic The geographical location of Finland, which is located on the outskirts, can be called challenging in several social areas.

This is also the case in the music industry – many stars who have achieved international fame have never performed in Finland.

Helsingin Sanomat challenges music-savvy readers to answer a music quiz. Musavisa’s theme is world star concerts in Helsinki.

Which of the following artists and bands who have reaped fame, honor and awards and raised waves of emotions have performed in Finland?

Only real musanilos, rock cops and gig diggers will get a full score from this.