HS Helsinki | Gravestone inscriptions are confusing in Hietaniemi: Did the doctor die years before he was born?

There is a stone in the Hietaniemi cemetery with the year of death engraved on it, which causes confusion.

Hietaniemi there is a stone in the cemetery, which prompted a Helsingin Sanomat reader to contact the editorial office.

“The person’s year of death, 1806, is earlier than the date of birth, 1842,” the reader wrote.

Is it a pure mistake or has the person lived a reversed life like the main character in the movie The Wonderful Life of Benjamin Button?

HS asked an explanation from the cemetery staff.

“According to the cemetery information, the man died on March 4, 1886,” says the regional gardener of Helsinki’s Hietaniemi cemetery. Virpi Hakola.

Hakola thinks that time may have worn the hyphen out of the duo.

“The year carved into the stone seems to be 1806, but if you look closely, you can see that the zero has been carved in the middle, just like in the other figures of eight.”

So the truth is no more wonderful than a fable.

To that one a Finnish-Swedish doctor born in Pernaya buried in the grave Vilhelm Grefberg really died in Helsinki at the age of 44.

By today’s standards, he died young, but things were different in the 19th century. The life expectancy of men at the end of the 19th century was about 40 years.