HS Helsinki Godparents happen in a Helsinki cave: This is a club where you can throw an ax while drinking beer

Some relax by yoga, others by throwing axes at the board. The trio, familiar from the shooting range business, brought a special sport to Helsinki, where the world is already competing.

Tähtitorninmäki underground caves hardly end up by accident. Those arriving along the ramp are likely to take their car to the parking lot or head along the spiral staircase to the shooting range.

In the future, underground will also attract the third option. Anni Kantee, Otso Vainio and Janne Häkkinen have been preparing since last spring a world of hobbies that arouses in people either wonder or admiration.

Here, in the depths of the earth, is soon thrown from an ax.

Originally, the idea for the ax-throwing path came three years ago when Kantee heard about the species from a friend who lived in Canada. The friend wondered why there was nothing similar in Finland, and suggested whether the trio, who excelled in the shooting range business, could expand their activities to ax throwing.

When Kantee first mentioned the matter to his partners, the reception was amused.

“At first, everyone just laughed at the idea and said it was completely insane.”

For one reason or another, the idea of ​​one’s own ax-throwing track still remained simmering, and in the end Vainio raised the matter again with Kant. What if, though?

Nothing concrete happened before the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed business.

Caged, Kantee and Vainio, in addition to the ax throwing club, run the Osuva Range Training shooting ranges in Tähtitorninmäki and Kamppi. When the shooting ranges had to be closed for a moment, it was time to plan and think about the future.

Last spring, the trio decided to apply for Business Finland’s disruption financing. The positive financing decision led to the creation of a 12-seater ax-throwing track with a bar area with liquor licenses. In the future, knives are likely to be thrown under the same roof.

“This is our Corona-era child,” Kantee says and introduces the places.

At the entrance, a guest can sit on 19th-century kernel sofas and hang their jacket on a hanger hanging in a chain. Axes placed on the walls, dim lighting and wooden logs complete the atmosphere, which is far from the neon lights of the bowling alleys.

The renovation began less than a year ago. In conclusion, it is hard to believe that until recently, the same place served as a warehouse for the city of Helsinki.

Finding a suitable space was not self-evident, as any environment is not suitable for ax throwing. In order for the sport to be practiced properly, the room must have adequate ventilation and sufficient height.

Kantee says that potential basement spaces were visited in Kallio, among others, but they did not meet the criteria. Good space was sought last spring and summer until it became clear that the city had completely emptied the warehouse above the shooting range.

“We shared our idea with the city and it was well received. Officially, this is a civil protection area, which means that if necessary, we must be able to clear the places, ”says Kantee.

According to the entrepreneur, the farm has also served as a field binding site for the Surgical Hospital during the crisis. Now there is no trace of such action, although some sense of danger posed by blade weapons is still in the air.

However, the lawsuit assures that safety is at the top of the ax throwing club’s priority list. You can’t march into the scene intoxicated or sandals on your feet, and no ax will be given to anyone’s grasp without an initial guide to the rules and throwing technique. The space is built so that people’s movements are easy to control.

“We have a long experience on the safety side because we’ve run two shooting ranges for so long. Threatening or strange behavior is addressed immediately, and there are always two trainers here supervising the throwers. ”

The ax-throwing club named Helaxe has not yet officially opened due to corona restrictions. However, several different test groups have visited there in recent months. The groups have been allowed to try a species based on the forestry tradition, which is still quite unknown in Finland.

When grabs the ax for the first time, makes sense to ask if it can bounce off the board towards its thrower. Fear is reportedly futile, as the axes have wooden handles.

The ax, which weighs less than a kilogram, flies from the hands of a used user to the target in an instant. It happens to the amateur this time that the patience runs out before any ax hits the target.

This is not any darts, although the principle of species requiring concentration is largely similar.

“It feels like this is still a bit of an exotic and exciting species for many. For some, yoga is great for relaxing and relieving stress, but I think there are a lot of people who are better suited for ax throwing, ”says Kantee.

If there are believers, the species from North America will sink into its Finnish ax in the future. For the time being, in addition to Helsinki, clubs can only be thrown from an ax in Turku, but the situation may change rapidly as the sport’s awareness grows.

According to the lawsuit, clubs have been established in Europe in recent years in Britain, Poland and Tallinn, among others. With the help of international sports federations and their member clubs, ax throwing is becoming a trendy sport in which it also competes.

In principle, any Finnish enthusiast can now aim for the Finnish Championship level, as there are no superior competitors yet. If you don’t end up at an ax throwing club with a work group, a dating party or a bachelor party, you can start the sport from the garage or from the cottage yard. In the beginning, it is enough that the throwing hand works.

“Even now, those who throw amazingly well from the start have been met. Of course, it is only through practice that the performance is reproducible. Competitive situations must also have a keen eye and the ability to make tactical decisions. ”