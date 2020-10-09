HS Helsinki Godfathers happen in a rocky cellar: People wander from Saudi Arabia to see when maintenance manager Ali Qasim makes coffee

Sometime Ali Qasim teaches his followers both to art floral patterns on flat portions and to open a clogged drain.

In the air smells the sweet aroma of coffee, and on the wall a large coffee machine rumbles loudly.

Barista Ali Qasim pour dark liquid to the bottom of the cup. Then begins the part that requires precision: he tilts the cup, squeaks the frothed milk a little at a time, tilts the cup again and pours the milk a little more.

The cup contains a small work of art, like a painting depicting a beautiful magazine.

We could be in one of Helsinki’s trendy cafés, but we are in Torkkelinmäki in the former bicycle cellar of the old apartment building. This is Qasim’s coffee paradise.

“You can go a pound of coffee and a lot of milk when I practice new patterns. Sometimes my nerves go, and that’s when I throw coffee pots, ”Qasim laughs.­

The first once Ali Qasim tasted coffee as a child. The kitchen windows showed vine and plum trees, Mom was in the other room with the guests and Qasim was seven years old.

He took a small cup of coffee, peeked no one could see, and poured a drink into it. Coffee was a traditional Jordanian, cardamom-flavored beverage that had been brewed for hours. Then he tasted.

“I was that night! It was bad coffee then, ”he laughs now.

Later, the boy started practicing drinking coffee with his father with permission.

Ali Qasim owns numerous coffee machines. Some of them are in Torkkelinmäki and some at home in Nummela.­

As a teenager Qasim founded an internet cafe in his home village of Ramtha, Jordan, with his brother. There, computer users were served online time as well as black coffee. Coffee was not yet the young man’s passion at the time, but the idea of ​​his very own cafe remained simmering.

Later, when Qasim was doing various dumbbells in Britain, a visit to a cafe changed lives.

He had gone with his friends to a Starbucks chain cafe in Reading. There was a cappuccino in the cup, and a blond Finnish woman was standing in front of it.

“I was 20 years old and Niina 19. I went to talk, and the love story began. ”

At that time, Qasim did not even know the location of Finland.

Built in the former bicycle storage, the coffee shop is clean and compact. Everything you need can be found nearby.­

Couple moved to Vihti’s Nummela in 2010. Qasim immediately liked the place of coldness, emptiness and silence. For three weeks the couple settled into their own home, then Qasim decided to get a job.

“I got a job on the first day.”

He was hired by the local café Il Punto. There, a passion for coffee art awoke.

At first, making specialty coffees seemed difficult. The milk had to froth cold, the coffee kept the currency slow, and it was only difficult to make the patterns. Advice and instructional videos were found on the internet, which Qasim followed closely. In the cafe, he practiced making coffee for many hours every day.

In the process Ali Qasim learned the Finnish language. In the cafe, he chatted to customers first with single words, then with broken sentences. Vocabulary accumulated and utterance became easier all the time. Gradually he learned the tones of the language and the meanings of the words, learned to be fun even in Finnish.

“Finland is a beautiful language,” he says now.

In his own coffee cellar, Qasim talks a lot and gets excited quickly.

On social media, nonsense is mostly in English or Arabic.

Qasim always has in mind the kind of pattern he’s going to make. “It immediately knows if the coffee will work.”­

Yet ten years ago, social media was a nascent opportunity. For Qasim, Instagram appeared as a place where a self-taught barista could upload pictures of successful specialty coffees.

“I quickly got followers there. People commented, liked and asked for more videos. ”

Followers were inspired to continue the art of coffee. Now Qasim’s Instagram account, called Barista, has nearly 250,000 followers. In Snapchat, videos are watched more than a million times a day. According to him, there are about 700,000 followers.

“I get 8,000-10,000 messages a day from unknown followers.”

The messages encourage the continuation of the coffee hobby, praise the coffee content and wish for various videos.

Finns there are many followers, but he is especially followed in the Middle East. There he is already a celebrity of some sort.

“On a holiday trip in Dubai, people came to take photos of me. My wife Niina was just that huh, ”Qasim laughs.

Sometimes he is called to train baristas.

“I have attended trainings in Italy and Dubai, for example.”

Before a coronary pandemic in the basement of an apartment building in Torkkelinmäki was crowded between foreign coffee lovers. A herd of Saudi Arabians could flock to the scene for a few days just to learn a good coffee recipe.

Currently, Qasim holds training remotely. It goes that way, he says. First the phone is placed on a tripod, then the remote connections are turned on. It’s nice to talk about him just on the phone.

Sometimes in training or Instagram stories, Qasim entertains followers by also telling more surprising tricks. The video may flash advice to open a clogged drain or tighten a running faucet.

For coffee is not currently a man’s profession. He works for a property maintenance company as a maintenance manager.

Most often, Qasim’s somese followers commented on the coffee. Sometimes his beard also catches the attention of followers.­

Current the foreman bongas from Qasim’s Nummela cafe, as the boss was impressed by the service-mindedness and positive attitude. When he wanted to try something different after five years of coffee, a new job was quickly found.

As a maintenance manager, Qasim enjoys himself. In that job, you get to meet people and feel important. He knows how to help people in a pinch.

In my dreams would be my own cafe. The cafe would become spacious and homely, Qasim plans. The walls would be white brick like in the current coffee shop, the cafe would have sofa sets and the space would continue out.

But it’s not time for that yet. First, Qasim wants to secure his family’s livelihood in order to:

“There’s no need to count how many apples you can eat a day.”

He has another dream: He would like to introduce all Finns to specialty coffees. Already in ten years, the level of coffee and people’s knowledge of coffee has improved.

Qasimin the family has settled in Nummela and grown up with three children. Adam is seven, Nada five and the newest newcomer Dalia is only a month old.

With the boy, he creates beautiful patterns on the surface of the cocoa with milk foam, the five-year-old daughter gently tasting the drops of coffee.

The spouse is not interested in making coffee, because for him, Qasim could always be the one who serves the coffee.

And that’s for the man.