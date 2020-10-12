HS Helsinki Game journalist Niko Nirvi found a treasure trove in his attic and said he would give it up – Commodore fans immediately raged

Decades old computers were found in the attic of Niko Nirvi, from which they were willing to pay four-digit sums.

Game journalist Niko Nirvi shocked on social media with an announcement saying he was getting rid of an extensive collection of retro machines. Among them were the legendary Commodore 64 and Amiga 500 home computers and a Commodore 1084 monitor.

“I thought that my old Commorojuni would surely be happier getting to a place where they are valued, than that my family will eventually throw them in the trash,” Nirvi wrote to the Facebook Commodore Finland group.

“You can only see it as a plow, just a search from Lohja or HKI-Arabianranta,” Nirvi wrote in the announcement.

Nirvin under the announcement immediately came over a hundred comments that both admired and marveled at the announcement:

“Kiesus, the idol of my youth sells his junk here! Huh! ”

“Niko Nirvi why? Why? Same as giving another kidney free to a strange person. Or the stomach. Or the eye, ”One user wondered.

“See your own museum,” demanded one commenter.

He was the first to report the enthusiasm evoked by the announcement Microbit.

Niko Nirvi is a name familiar to many gamers.

Nirvi, who has been reviewing games since the 1980s, is known as a somewhat mystical figure who delights readers of game magazines with his personal reviews.

At the beginning of his career, Nirvi wrote for Mikrobitti magazine, but today Nirvi works for Pelit magazine. The magazine’s editorial office is located in Arabianranta, Helsinki.

Nirvi tells HS Helsinki that he came across the Commodore 64 and Amiga 500 home computers he kept there in the attic and thought about what he would do with them. The machines are from the 1980s and 90s.

“Who do I keep these for? My kids just throw them in the trash sometime in time, wouldn’t it be better to give them a new life? ” Nirvi tells HS.

Machinery in addition, peripherals, a monitor, literature, and games were found in the attic.

“So I decided to sell them at a drop-off price in the Commodore Finland group, and the interest was quite strong,” says Nirvi.

Nirvi says he followed that Facebook group:

“..Because I am fascinated by the passion with which its members keep their old machines and childhood not only alive, but repaired, tuned and improved.”

The members of the Commodore Finland group quickly received offers for old computers.

“With autographs and certificates of authenticity, I even got one four-digit offer.”

Many Commentators on the Facebook group are calling for machines to be museums.

Eventually, museums also woke up to Nirvi’s announcement.

“When the Tampere Game Museum announced its interest, the matter was clear at once. So I donated the whole stack for free to the Game Museum to make future generations wonder who this guy was and why its old junk is here? ”