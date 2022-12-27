HS Helsinki | Full translation in Puistola: The wooden house, which has been protected for years, wants to be demolished

The society changed its position on the protection of Laihola’s house due to vandalism – now the patrons are concerned about the flying squirrels observed in the area.

In the park the battle for the fate of the so-called Laihola house, which has been going on for years, is finally ending with the defeat of the patrons and the victory of decay, vandals and demolition tractors.

The house has been empty since the beginning of 2019, and soon there will be nothing to protect it. The position of the Puistola club has also changed: the neighborhood association, which previously pushed for the protection of the building, now supports the demolition of the building.

“There has been vandalism there. The roof is in danger of collapsing. The outbuilding and the sauna have been burned”, the chairman of the Puistola club Maija-Liisa Pennanen lists the damage on the phone.

The boards that covered the windows of the house have been torn off. The basement has also been broken into. The manhole cover has been damaged.

“There is no way the city will fix it. We are concerned about the local youth. The house is dangerous.”

Yet two years ago, the Puistola society and a group of residents hoped that the city of Helsinki, which currently owns the house, would renovate the house. Locals spoke of the “house of artists” according to its last remaining tenants.

In 2020, the Helsinki council also took an initiative to renovate the house. However, it did not receive support in the urban environment committee. HS wrote on the matter in September 2020.

Located at Maanmiehenpolku 32, the main building of the farm with a mansard roof was completed in 1932. Helsinki conducted a condition assessment of the main building in the spring of 2019. The condition of the building was found to be poor or satisfactory. The costs of the repair needs found in the condition assessment were calculated to be around 325,000 euros.

Puistola club has now turned his gaze from Laihola’s house to its surroundings: “We are happy to note that flying squirrels have come to the area,” says Maija-Liisa Pennanen, who lives nearby.

He thinks that the squirrels came to the shelter when the huge fir trees they used as their home were felled nearby.

In the big picture, the future of the area is determined by the general plan from 2016. The construction of Malmi Airport as apartments radiates to the wider environment. Laihola’s house is also giving way to apartment buildings.

About the change in the Puistola club’s protection position told the first local newspaper Lähitieto of Northeast Helsinki.