Sunday, May 23, 2021
HS Helsinki From this building, a "sound signal of bottomless melancholy" spread to all Finnish homes – Do you still remember the legendary pim-pam bun?

May 23, 2021
For years, a kantele melody from the 18th century played as a radio break from Yle’s old broadcasting center. Today, the mission center building is protected, but its fate is still open in the developing Pasila.

No needed a Sleeping Mat and not Sleep Sand when the eyelids were already closed under weight. Nor is it a hypnotist when consciousness was already in the dark on the roads when Yle’s “pim-pam bun” was playing on the radio.

The sound swam on radio waves from YLE’s Pasila broadcast center to the Finnish sheds and living rooms. The tune dates back to the 18th century, and since 1930 it has marked a break in Yle’s radio broadcast.

