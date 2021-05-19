HS Helsinki Frightening statues of beasts have kept the “evil forces” out of the Helsinki church – Now the monsters have turned to the condition that they became a security risk

The facade renovation costing EUR 6.2 million is underway at St. John’s Church. During the renovation, the ferocious beast statues will be repaired and renewed.

There they are already hiding under the giant Hood.

Scary, beastly statues have been guarding Helsinki for 130 years on the outer walls of St. John’s Church.

From there, they have cast out evil forces. In addition, the statues have acted as gutters at a height of 40 meters.

Gargoyles the invited statues have stood still in the wind and blizzard, in the rain and in the sun.

And now they need to be repaired and replaced with new ones, as the old statues are crumbling to pieces and dripping on people’s necks.

Helsinki A massive facade renovation began in March at St. John’s Church in Ullanlinna.

During the renovation, the concrete structures, ornaments and statues of the facade will be repaired. The renovation also includes the repair of dilapidated bricks and the painting of windows and doors.

The cost estimate for the renovation is EUR 6.2 million, which will be paid by the Helsinki Parish Association.

It should be ready in a year and a half.

St. John’s Church is protected for renovation. The gargoyles are now hidden from view.­

One important repair points are precious statues.

There are a total of 16 large, nearly two-meter-long dragon-looking statues in the two towers of the church. In addition, the exterior walls of the church are adorned with nearly two hundred smaller statues.

Property Manager Kai Heinosen according to some of the statues have eroded and cracked dangerously, which is why the renovation is urgent.

“The statues have had to go by crane to check that they don’t fall on the passerby or the car.”

Some of the gargoyles have been tied with metal nets to keep them in place. Some statues have already been protected with lead plates in the past.

How gargoyles are repaired?

Heinonen says that some of the statues can be restored on site. For statues in good condition, a good wash and check is enough.

The worst statues need to be rebuilt.

That’s a big job, because the molds on the old statues have soured, and the work has to start over.

First, the old gargoyles are made into gypsum light, which gives a new mold. In the mold, the features of the statue are sharpened, and finally the mold is used to make the final concrete light.

The picture shows a plaster model of a gargoyle. The plaster model is made into a mold into which the actual concrete gargle is cast.­

Ready the concrete statue in the church tower today lasts only thirty to forty years, as the humid climate and varying weather are poison to the concrete.

“The sloping rain has increased. In the past, there was less rainfall combined with strong winds. At that time, the statues did not get so badly completely wet, ”Heinonen says.

Experts have been considering which material would last better in Helsinki’s weather conditions.

A solution has not yet been found.

“It has to be a material that breathes but withstands severe erosion.”

Gargoil’s mission is to control the rainwater and expel evil forces.­

What about the old ones, irreparable gargoyles happen? Can anyone get a big dragon statue in their garden?

According to Heinonen, no.

“The original statues are garbage concrete. They are removed and taken for crushing because they are in poor condition. ”

The facade renovation will not affect the operation of the church.

John was the first to report on the facade renovation Helsinki News.