HS Helsinki Foreign Minister Haavisto used a certain fancy pen in a NATO application – The pen model was sold out every morning

Historic NATO pens set the people moving on a regular Wednesday morning. When HS got to the scene, there was no pen left on the shelf.

Ballpoint pen got the people confused.

Stockmann’s online store and stone legs emptied on Wednesday morning of the golden ballpoint pens of the HAY interior design brand, with which the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto had signed the historic NATO treaty the day before. Yle was the first to talk about it.

HS rushed to check the pen situation at Stockmann’s department store in central Helsinki from 10 am. The seller knew right away what it was all about.

Many had come to buy a pen costing 8 euros, sort of Editor of Iltalehti had lent to Haavisto to sign the contract.

When HS got to the scene, the last NATO pen had just gone on sale. A couple of copies had been made for the store. They were waiting in stock for their pick-up.

Stockmann’s salesman tried to find another place for the pens. There was no longer any sign of a revolt in historical significance.

“The individual the demand for the product completely surprised us, ”Stockmann’s communications manager Peace Kiljunen-Swedish commented on the matter.

The department store is working to get more pens on the shelf as soon as possible.

“There will definitely be more pens on sale. We are currently investigating the timeframe for this, ”says Kiljunen-Ruotsalainen.

