HS Helsinki Foreclosed flats will be put up for sale in Helsinki at starting prices of up to a thousand euros – the prices of the vacated flats will be determined

Coronavirus a cold hand reaps society. The global shortage of materials and components is only getting worse, production and transportation are stalling, and companies are crashing.

People are becoming unemployed, and bailiffs are running to foreclose on the homes of people who are in debt. There is now cheap housing on offer when people are forced and urgently to give up their property.

Such images may arise when a pandemic rages and no end is seen. Leading district vouti Ari Ranta however, considers the image to be incorrect. He works in the Southern Finland’s Enforcement Unit for Southern Enforcement.

All in foreclosures, the moving money passes through the Execution Facility. The current can be compared to the company’s turnover.

“Euro amounts are moving in pretty much the same way as in previous years,” says Ranta.

According to the statistics of the Enforcement Agency, the amount of money passed through the institution in 2019–2020 did not vary much. The figures for 2021 from the beginning of the year to November speak the same language.

Read more: The coronavirus pandemic was not yet visible in seizures last year

The image of bailiffs harassing people is also wrong.

“We are not in the Execution Facility for or against anyone. We are an impartial judiciary. If the sentences cannot be complied with, the enforcement authority will enforce the sentence, ”says Ranta.

“Execution is a statutory procedure. Within that framework, we strive for the best possible solution for everyone. ”

Primarily The bailiff cuts off the income of the employee, pensioner or trader, and only then does the property get to blame.

“First, money is seized, recurring income, and last but not least, where a person lives. But if there is an accrued direct payment of, for example, 200,000 euros, with what other than the realization of the property will the person be able to perform his or her obligations, ”says Ranta.

Far behind are the days when homes were emptied and furniture with groups of sofas and televisions carried to the yard for neighbors to marvel at: “Foreclosure of ordinary household furniture is history.”

The same is said by the Superintendent Tuomas Kylämies From the bailiff. He is responsible, for example, for the foreclosure of an apartment building dormitory in Kontula, Helsinki, and for another auction that has been running until Tuesday.

A block of flats was for auction in Kontula, Helsinki.

“We do not interfere with basic human security. The basic furniture in the home is not affected at all, ”he says.

The evictions are part of another story.

Often there is talk of the property falling under the “hammer”. The metaphor is real in that the foreclosed property is auctioned online, for example on Auctions.com.

The said one-room apartment in Kontula was available on the website until Tuesday, December 7, at 11 a.m. After that, a “broker’s hammer” hit the table.

In the week before Independence Day, eight other properties in the Helsinki metropolitan area were also for sale on Huutokaupat.com: a property in Kurttila, Espoo, a studio apartment in Tapulikaupi in Helsinki, Havukoski in Vantaa, one in Helsinki’s South Hague

The auction for the two shares in Helsinki’s Etu-Töölö will end on December 21.

You can bid for the two in Helsinki’s Southern Hague before December 19.

Foreclosed homes are also for sale at commercial real estate agents. In many cases, apartments are sold in the usual way through intermediaries.

“In the Helsinki metropolitan area, apartments are selling well. Elsewhere in Uusimaa, the situation is already different. When you go outside the agglomerations there, the situation becomes significantly worse, ”says Ranta.

With e-commerce, sales opportunities have improved.

“Most of the sales go through free trade. Online auctions also have good results, as the network reaches a large audience. ”

Execution facility strives for the best selling price just like commercial brokers. According to Ranta, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, it is most often successful:

“In the Helsinki metropolitan area, the studios have a certain price, through an auction it usually rises to the level of the market price.”

Execution Inspector Tuomas Kylämies states the same.

“You can decide whether to sell the apartment ourselves or whether the brokers will sell it. Let’s see what is the most sensible way. The condition of the apartments varies and the prices are determined accordingly. In an online auction, prices go up in the last days of the auction, ”he says.

It is easy to follow the development of prices on, for example, Auctions.com. The first bid for Kontula’s two was made on 16 November at a minimum auction price of EUR 1,000. The fifth offer, made on the same day, was EUR 15 000, and two days after the opening of the deal, the offer was already EUR 85 000.

After the auction ends on Tuesday 7.12. the highest bid was 108,000 euros. At that time, there were ten different bidders and 23 bids.

The auction for the two shares in Kontula, Helsinki, ended on the Tuesday after Independence Day.

The turnout of bids varies a lot: on December 1, 134 bidders had placed eight bidders for the auction of a block of flats in Havukoski, Vantaa, which began at the end of November. The item had been viewed 2,292 times on the Auction.com website.

MEASURABLE the range of cases is wide, as is that of society as a whole.

“There can be any reasons for foreclosure, and the condition of housing varies, just like in society. Yes we try to meet people. In most cases, the meetings are quite businesslike, ”says Kylämies.

“The bailiff still has to go to the city to see what it is all about,” says Ari Ranta.

He mentions one threatening picture in the outlook:

“There are a lot of industries that are in trouble. For example, in the restaurant and cultural sector, there are a lot of people at work and as entrepreneurs. ”