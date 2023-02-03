HS Helsinki | For the people of Helsinki, an everyday sight blew up social media in the summer – Here is the winter version of the hit picture

Amateur photographer Ants Vahter’s picture of the summer Mäkelänkatu became internationally popular when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the tweet with her huge audience of more than 13 million followers.

In June Finnish-Estonian amateur photographer Ants Vahter was surprised.

His more than four-year-old photo of Helsinki’s Vallila came to life when it surfaced on Twitter. A Philadelphian Daniel Trubman first shared the photo on his own wall with the accompanying words of praise: “Whatever this is fits my principles”.

Read more: “Is this a picture of New Orleans?” For the people of Helsinki, the mundane sight blew up social media

Later, the photo was shared by, among others, a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He wrote about the “New Green Deal” [green new deal] . The extremely popular politician has more than 13 million followers.

Among other things, the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet and welcomed her to Finland.

All in all, Vahter’s picture collected more than 130,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets. In total, there were millions of viewers.

Suddenly, the amateur photographer’s mundane image had achieved true international popularity.

Now, more than half a year after the publicity achieved in the US House of Representatives, Vahter decided to renew his famous image.

This time, the summer greenery has changed to an arctic winter landscape.

“Snow always creates a fairy-tale atmosphere. The snowy landscape looks a bit graphic”, Vahter describes his new picture.

In progress However, the current winter has not always offered the Helsinki-based photographer its fairytale nature.

In a mild winter, the snow has come and gone. Instead of a winter fairy tale, the primary image on the retinas of many Helsinki residents is the landscape of endless slush.

Vahter says that he hit the right place at the right time with the picture in a snowy moment in January.

“This year’s winter has been really confusing.”

Famous Vahter described his summer picture In the June interview with HS good, because it includes everyday things for many (public transport), an unknown but wonderful location for many (lemuskuja on Mäkelänkatu), a summery atmosphere and a suitable sense of movement.

In addition, Vahter thought the contrast of the image was good, as the trams seem to be running right in the middle of nature.

The winter image has many similar elements. Ahter hopes that the winter picture could also reach wider publicity.

“It would be really nice if this picture could also be seen by the whole world.”

Read more: An Estonian violinist takes fairytale-like photos of Helsinki, which are praised in competition on social media – In the photos, familiar everyday places look like a fantasy world