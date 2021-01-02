HS Helsinki For the first time in Finnish history, the reds were walked and driven at this intersection

Helsinki’s first traffic lights only detected an approaching car. Pedestrians had to wait for the car to appear on the scene so that the lights could change.

In East Pasila in the depths of the gigantic office building is the metropolitan area traffic management center. During the corona period, the center cannot be entered, but can be observed from behind a glass wall.

Hundreds of screens draw images of traffic cameras. In the very corner, there is a soup, from which the traffic lights of Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo are monitored.

“There are about 480 traffic light intersections in Helsinki. 330 of them are under central control, ie they are monitored here from Pasila. We get information about those lights directly from the system’s screens, ”says the City of Helsinki’s traffic engineer Juha Vilhunen.

The remaining 150 lights are mainly outside the city center, and the central control room does not know their status.

“Those lights are programmed to work on their own. If a light is dark, we get information about it from police patrols or ordinary city dwellers, for example, ”says Vilhunen.

Transportation Engineer Paula Tuovinen says that each traffic light has an electrical cabinet with a so-called traffic light device. It controls traffic lights.

“They are programmed for how the lights change during peak hours or when the lights go out in the evening,” says Tuovinen.

Traffic lights are controlled from the Pasila Traffic Control Center.­

Traffic lights control began at the same time as Helsinki received its first traffic lights. The year was 1951 and the place was the intersection of Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu. The equipment was manufactured by Oy LM Erikson Ab. There were four traffic light poles, one on each corner of the street.

“They were pretty modern traffic lights. They turned green when the vehicle came to an intersection. Detectors were embedded in the street that detected an approaching vehicle and sent an electrical pulse to the lights, which then changed, ”says Kari Sane.

Sane is now retired, but has done decades of daytime work on traffic light control. Retired, he has written the history of traffic lights on his own Liikennevalot.info website.

Sane says that there was no pedestrian guidance at the first traffic lights in Helsinki. The lights only detected the approaching car.

“If a pedestrian came to an intersection, he had to wait for a green light until some car approached. Only then did the lights change, ”Sane laughs.

At that intersection, for the first time in Finnish history, people walked and drove towards the red.

“The intersection of Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu was chosen as the place for the first traffic lights because there were a lot of accidents.”

Pedestrians crossing the street at the intersection of Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu in 1970.­

Slowly traffic lights were also erected at other busy intersections, such as the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Kaivokatu.

“The number of traffic lights grew quite moderately in the first few years. In the 1950s, maybe ten new light crossings came in, ”Sane says.

In the 1960s, the car fleet grew strongly, and that’s when the actual traffic light construction boom began. In 1971, there were already 134 traffic lights in Helsinki.

“The number of traffic lights increased for two reasons. The city began to have traffic jams, which were eased by lights. In addition, the number of accidents increased, so traffic lights were used to prevent them. Dozens of people died in Helsinki traffic every year. ”

When the number of traffic lights increased in the 1960s, they needed a new kind of control system. In 1965, the City of Helsinki decided to acquire a traffic light control computer and set up a traffic light control center. It was founded on the rock guard of Nervanderinkatu in 1967. There, Kari Sanekin began his work on traffic lights in the 1970s.

“Half a dozen police officers, a city traffic engineer and an electrical engineer, and a few electricians worked there. I myself spent at least one day a week there. ”

The control room operated on two floors. On the lower floor was the actual control room, which was four feet high. There was a huge control room table and a map board to see what light was burning at each intersection. With the help of the map, it was possible to observe how the green waves propagated from the Esplanade to Lönnrotinkatu, for example.

Kari Sane in Kannelmäki at the intersection of Laulukuja and Kantelettarentie, which had the city’s first microprocessor-controlled lights.­

Helsinki was the first Nordic city to receive a central traffic light control room. The traffic lights were controlled by a computer that was considered advanced. In Europe, only Berlin had traffic light control computers.

“The computer was the height of a large cabinet and the drum memory corresponding to the hard drive was a meter in size. It required a lot of space. Its memory was perhaps a tenth of the old corps, ”Sane recalls.

Cables had been laid to the rock shelter of Nervanderinkatu from almost all of the city’s traffic lights, which were used to control the lights and provide real-time information about the lights to the center.

The first cameras were installed in the early 1970s.

“The first camera came to Rautatientori in 1972. In the past, it was solely dependent on what the police or taxi drivers said about emergencies or congestion. If there was a crash somewhere, the police or any city dweller could call the center and ask for the lights to be turned off. ”

In In 1983, the traffic control center moved from Nervanderinkatu rock protection to Hietaniemenkatu. Space was vacated from the former police station when the authorities moved to Pasila. More resources were needed for steering as the number of traffic lights continued to grow. By the 1990s, there were already more than 350 traffic lights.

“On Nervanderinkatu, the facilities ran out. For example, there was no room of its own for the staff. Hietaniemenkatu had much better facilities, ”says Sane.

The Traffic Control Center operated on Hietaniemenkatu for almost 30 years, until it moved to the Pasila office building in 2009.

About 330 traffic light intersections in the city center can be controlled remotely from the traffic control center.­

Pasilan the control center currently employs five people. Three of them are police representatives. The control room is calm as long as everything is going well. Exceptions are caused by processions, demonstrations and sporting events, among other things. Then the lights are set to flash yellow. Sometimes exceptional situations cause gray hair.

“Some state visits are like that. For example Donald Trumpin and Vladimir Putin the meeting was awkward as the convoys changed plans for the flight. Then I had to control the lights pretty quickly. However, we survived with honor, ”recalls a senior constable working at the center Christian Hellman.

A few changes are also planned for the control of traffic lights in the near future. The lights in the suburbs are being combined with central surveillance.

“In addition, we are launching a pilot with the Kallio Rescue Department in which the lights change automatically when the alarm vehicle approaches them. Fire trucks and ambulances get a straight green line, ”says Paula Tuovinen, a transport engineer.