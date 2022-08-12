HS Helsinki | Flow’s wristband exchange line in Suvilahti stretched for a kilometer, and closing time is approaching at two other points: “We strive to serve everyone”

The queues at the wristband exchange points of the Flow festival have grown long on Friday. The queues at Hakaniemi and Lasipalats close at eight, but we try to serve all customers.

Helsinki The wristband exchange points of the Flow festival organized in Suvilahti this weekend have been badly congested on Friday.

According to the organizers, the queue at Suvilahti’s wristband exchange point, which is located next to the festival area, was about a kilometer long after the evening.

“Obviously we haven’t succeeded, as the queue is not getting any better at the moment,” says the spokesperson for the Flow festival Eeva Palmén.

“People are eager to come all at the same time. We try to react to this as best we can and send all moving pairs of hands to break up the queue, but sometimes these noises have time to form”, he continues.

Palmén’s there is currently a queue for all wristband exchange points. The points in Hakaniemi and Lasipalats close at eight on Friday, but those waiting in line will not be left empty-handed.

“We strive to serve all those waiting in line. If you’re still in line after eight, you get a wristband, but you can’t wait in line after that,” says Palmén.

On Saturday and Sunday, wristbands can be exchanged at the Suvilahti point.

Jonas Tölle, who was queuing in Hakaniemi, said that he had to queue for a wristband for about 75 minutes. He estimates that the waiting time is currently about an hour long.

Previously on Friday afternoon, there were three separate queues for the wristband exchange point in Lasipalatsi square. The queues stretched around the block.

The situation seemed more dramatic than the reality, because according to HS data, the waiting time was about 20 minutes in the afternoon. There was a security guard there to give instructions to those waiting in line.

The video sent to HS below shows that the queue in Suvilahti was several tens of meters long around noon.

Wristband exchange points opened at Lasipalatsi square on Wednesday and Suvilahti on Thursday. On Thursday, the waiting times were already so long that the organizers of the event received feedback on the matter.

“Today, capacity was increased and one new wristband exchange point was set up in Hakaniemi,” Palmén said in the afternoon.

The long queues did not surprise the festival organizers.

“We have sold a lot of tickets, and today is the first day of the festival,” says Palmén.

Festival people is encouraged in Flow’s communication channels to change their wristband well in advance, so that there is no pressure on Friday.

More tickets have been sold in advance this year than in 2019, when the festival was last organized. According to Palmén, it seems that the tickets will be sold out.

Palmén said after one on Friday that more workers were added to Suvilahti to exchange wristbands and the queue could already be cleared.

“Obviously there could have been more of that capacity.”

There was a queue in three separate lines at the wristband exchange point in Lasipalatsi square.

Pálmen still hoped in the afternoon that there would be no more traffic jams. He estimates that many people have purchased a three-day ticket, which will probably be exchanged for wristbands in the early evening. Palmén said he believes the queues will get shorter after that.

“For sure it will still be busy during the afternoon and early evening and you will have to wait a bit.”

Palmén was unable to estimate the length of the queues at Hakaniemi or Lasipalats at seven in the evening. However, he assured that hard work is being done to break up the queues.