HS Helsinki Floodwaters flowed into the kindergarten yard in Koskela – The situation surprised adults, but the children had fun

In Koskela, spring floods spread to the courtyard of the kindergarten Duke, when the adjacent forest began to flood. The flood problem is said to be annual.

In the spring natural forces and meltwater can cause some kind of headache in an urban environment.

In Koskela, spring floods spread to the courtyard of the kindergarten Duke, when the adjacent forest began to flood.

The video below shows how the water masses are floating in the area on Thursday.

HS: n according to the data, two employees of the city service company Palmia looked at the water masses in amazement on Thursday morning.

The problem is annual in the area, and the area is flooded from time to time, even in winter. This year, however, there is an exceptional amount of meltwater, and some of it had spread across the walkway to the kindergarten yard.

How is such a flood penetrating the road possible?

“Flooding is always possible,” says the communications director Henna Mikkonen-Kemppainen From Palmia, to which the duke’s property maintenance belongs.

“And the source of the flood is the force of nature, now that the snow is melting.”

Mikkonen-Kemppainen clarifies that the kindergarten is Palmia’s destination, but the flooded forest and the road separating it from the kindergarten are not.

Palmia had received a Work Request for Rainwater Lines in the area yesterday.

“Obviously this is a blockage,” Mikkonen-Kemppainen reflects.

It, how quickly the floodwaters are removed depends on the location. The terrain matters a lot. Water outlets, such as ditches, should always be kept open.

It is not known when the flood will be brought under control, but at least Palmia had been on Thursday to dry the waters off the nursery side.

So far, HS has not reached anyone from the City of Helsinki to comment.

Everyone however, the clouds have their silver edges. Kindergarten children in particular were reported to have enjoyed the lottery games offered by the flood.