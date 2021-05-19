HS Helsinki Floating in the sea in front of Taivallahti are large piers that seem to have escaped from the shore

The reader of HS drew attention to the strange pier structure in front of Taivallahti. The pier floats in the ocean just meters from the beach as if detached.

In Helsinki There is a rather strange wooden, long pier near the shore of Taivallahti and the mini golf course. The pier has no access to the beach and seems to be floating in place.

According to an HS reader, the structure has been in the same location for years without use. He wonders the purpose of the pier.

What makes the pier even more enigmatic is that on dry land on the mainland side there is most obviously a wooden bridge belonging to the pier with metal railings.

Helsinki head of the city’s maritime services unit Ari Maunula says the picture pier is owned by the city.

According to Maunula, Taivallahti actually has three piers about 20 meters long. They have been kept on site during the winter for a few years.

“The piers are used for various events during the summer. Initially, the piers have been water transport piers used by water buses, ”says Maunula.

This summer, the piers will be used, for example, at the Floating Boat Show, a fishing competition and a sailing event.

“In addition to the three piers to be maintained in Taivallahti, the city has some already decommissioned piers in Puotila and Verkkosaari, which are awaiting demolition,” Maunula says.