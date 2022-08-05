HS Helsinki | Firefighters froze on the backs of convertibles and water hoses were left alone to spray the walls of burning houses – Helsinki was not prepared for large-scale bombardments and a heavy price was paid for it in 1944

There were too few firefighters and firefighting equipment when the heavy bombing of Helsinki began in February 1944.

Continuation war during that time, entertainment was scarce in Helsinki. Dancing was not allowed, so movies became a popular pastime – especially on Sundays, when it was the only day off of the week.

So 17 years old Veikko Mallenius directed his friend Seppo Mannerin with towards the movie theater Mars located in Merimiehenkatu in Punavuori.