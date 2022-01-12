HS Helsinki Finland is used to bilingual road names, but Vuosaari has an English surprise: What is the “Trailer road”?

It was noticed on social media that there are English-language road names in Vuosaari Harbor. The port’s communications manager will tell you what it is all about.

On Facebook one wonders why Vuosaari harbor hides English road names.

Puskaradio Helsinki In the group, the initiator of the discussion wondered why English is used in the nomenclature, when the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities recommends using the official languages ​​of Finland.

However, there are “Depot Road”, “Container Road” and “Trailer Road” in the port area, ie Varikkotie, Konttitie and Peräkärrytie.

Why English, Port of Helsinki Communications Manager Eeva Hietanen?

“Yes, those names come from us. I would remember that when the Vuosaari port decisions were made, the port area was not the street infrastructure of the city of Helsinki, ”says Hietanen.

And then that point:

“It was thought that street names could be more than just the official languages ​​of Finland, even when the users are multinational.”

Among other things this is how your observation about you was commented on:

“Maybe because you have to be international you know.“

The Savo dialect was also carved online instead of English:

“Tiäl suattaap container goes”.

The Karelian dialect was highlighted as an alternative:

“The customs officer of Sieperkeleen don’t start playing games.”

Meänkieli also got the sound:

“Sole poka no street, alley son.”