HS Helsinki | Few remember the shocking test from the 1970s, when driving was restricted – What was the result?

After years of twisting, Aleksanterinkatu was turned into a pedestrian street for a few months in the 1970s.

in Helsinki we will soon try to limit driving on the Esplanade. In an experiment, the Etelä and Pohjoise Esplanades will become single-lane for motorists from spring 2023 until autumn 2024.

Such an experiment in the core center is not unheard of. Driving has been restricted in many ways in history, and Keskuskatu, for example, has been completely turned into a pedestrian street.

One one of the most visible experiments in history to limit car use took place in 1970–1971, when Aleksanterinkatu was turned into a pedestrian street.

The experiment started on Helsinki Day, June 12, 1970 and continued until the beginning of the following year. During that time, tram traffic on the street continued as normal, and maintenance runs were also allowed in the evenings and mornings.

“Aleksi has of course been a pedestrian street before, when at the beginning of the century there were still no cars, only horse-drawn trams”, Helsingin Sanomat pointed out just under the experiment.

Pedestrians the loudest voice was the transport policy association Enemmistö ry, which already in 1968 was pushing for Aleksi to be turned into a pedestrian street for Christmas time.

Aleksanterinkatu had long been too narrow for the needs of light traffic, trams and cars, the association argued to the city government. The ultimate goal of the association was to permanently transform the street into a pedestrian street. This would also increase safety, as pedestrians would not have to dodge cars.

Aleksanterinkatu ry executive director Panu Toivonen thought the idea was impossible. He justified his position by saying that entrepreneurs need the purchasing power of motorists. In his view, pedestrians already had enough space and a pedestrian street would only mix up the traffic. On top of all that, people wouldn’t see the shop windows when they were walking down the wide street, which hurts.

Helsinki the urban planning board still opposed the pedestrian street for the time being. According to the board, the idea was good, but before the experiment, clarifications should be made on the implementation methods.

In the spring of 1969, proposals for pedestrian street experiments were still on the table of the urban planning committee. However, the discussion continued, and opinions for and against were also seen on the pages of Helsingin Sanomat.

The city also implemented a survey, the results of which were even processed on a computer. The results were clear: 75 percent of pedestrians supported the pedestrian street experiment, while 30 percent of businesses on the street were against it.

In April 1970, the decision was finally made. The city council decided to implement a summer-long pedestrian street experiment on the section between Mannerheimintie and Unioninkatu. The decision was made after years of wrangling by a vote of 10–7.

Themwho don’t walk, a bleak future is coming, painted at the same time as the mayor of Helsinki and the prime minister of Finland Teuvo Aura. Aura spoke at the opening of the Aleksanterinkatu walking trial on Helsinki’s 420th anniversary in June 1970. And of course, she showed herself by marching down the street accompanied by mounted police and a band.

The citizens were in ecstasy. The street had a real market atmosphere. Music played and hundreds of bows, numbered in pairs, were handed out to the guests of the opening ceremony in accordance with bow skating. Those who found their match the fastest won prizes.

“Get everything out of the way of pedestrians, both cafes and all advertisements. Yes, blouses are fine here, but the raitsikas should be removed from taking up space”, was the comment of one of the visitors to the opening who spoke to HS.

“I guess there’s no point in hoping for a car, but I could take sandals as a prize,” thought one participant in the raffle at the party.

Various marketing methods were seen at the opening of the Aleksanterinkatu pedestrian street experiment. In the photo, the advertising campaign of travel agency Keihäsmatkat.

By mid-afternoon there were already tens of thousands of pedestrians on the street, and there was never a shortage of cars, Helsingin Sanomat wrote. Even the police officers patrolling the street were pleased.

Street cafes in particular aroused the interest of citizens. Their number immediately increased significantly: from zero to five. However, the stalls set up by shops on the street were criticized for blocking the road and creating traffic jams.

At the opening, users of “Walking Alex” could write their opinions on a board reserved for the purpose. The messages showed a range of opinions. In addition to the “obligatory insults”, the users thanked the organizers and announced that the trams were “pop” and on the other hand demanded that they be removed from Aleks.

Citizens could write their opinion about the pedestrian street on the board. Opinions were also received on many other issues.

Experiment finally ended after overtime in January 1971. On the first day, there was still little car traffic, and according to police observations, pedestrians crossed the street where it hurt.

Enemmistö ry announced that it would organize a mourning party and vowed to continue working to promote the pedestrian street.

A few months later, the Helsinki City Planning Agency published a summary of the lessons learned from the experiment.

First of all, the pedestrian street did not cause traffic chaos, even though the traffic moved almost entirely to the Esplanade. In particular, Pohjoisesplanadi and Unioninkatu occasionally experienced congestion during the experiment. However, there were other causes of congestion in the area, such as construction sites, so according to the summary, not all problems could be blamed on the pedestrian street.

Safety improved, although only at Aleksanterinkatu intersections. In them, traffic accidents were reduced to non-existent. On the other hand, accidents increased on Pohjoise Esplanade after motorists moved there.

From the point of view of entrepreneurs, the results were twofold. The number of people passing by the display windows did not decrease, but the turnover of the companies did somewhat. The report did not examine the development of the purchasing power of people on the street, but it was found that stores and discount department stores in regional centers are attracting more and more customers.

In the report the features of a successful pedestrian street were summed up.

To guarantee space, the street should be furnished as little as possible. Advertisements should be sparse and hung up so that they are not an obstacle. The sales stalls did not significantly facilitate shopping in the experiment, but the audio advertising was found to be disturbing.

According to the report, the lively pedestrian street could have street cafes in the summer. In the experiment, they were well-kept, economically profitable and increased comfort.

There should be benches in open, sunny places and at tram stops. There should be enough trash cans. Flowers should be colorful.

All in all, the decision on the future of Aleksanterinkatu was judged to be complicated. According to the report, much would depend on what other traffic arrangements would be coming to the city center. For example, the locations of subway stations would matter.

But above all, it would be a matter of political choice. Only one side could get their way.

Torsion so it continued. In 1973, the city planning board planned a car-free city center where Aleksanterinkatu would be reserved for pedestrians and trams. The pedestrian street project was on the table of the city board. In 1974, it was decided to widen the sidewalks.

In May 1976, demonstrators demanded that Aleksi be turned into a trolley and pedestrian street.

“Since the 1960s, Helsinki has been working on a pedestrian street plan. The decision made now is the first step towards creating a permanent Aleksi intended for pedestrians,” Helsingin Sanomat wrote at the time.

In order to completely ban cars on the street, the city government gave the city planning committee the task of preparing a plan change. However, there were no funds for the necessary changes, so the schedules stretched and crashed.

Bigger changes were only seen in the 1980s. Then the street was turned into a public transport street, as it still is.