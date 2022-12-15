HS Helsinki | Fascinating symbols are sprinkled all over Helsinki, which require attention to spot

In winter in the afternoon, Pitkälläsilla is cold and windy. People rush forward without stopping, their eyes fixed straight ahead. Only one woman looks like she’s in no hurry.

He looks around, bends over to the railing of the bridge and examines the engraved Helsinki city coat of arms with a boat floating on the waves.

“This tells about the migration history of the city of Helsinki. Helsinki was born with the help of Swedish immigrants,” says the woman.

He is an art and symbol researcher Liisa Väisänen.

The city coat of arms of Helsinki depicts the ship on which the Swedes arrived in Helsinki. It was made by Johannes Bureus in 1599.

Before you have time to think more about the immigration issue, Väisänen’s watchful eyes have already moved to the next target, the owl carved on the same railing.

“There are a lot of these in Helsinki. The owl represents wisdom and knowledge, and you often see them in, for example, universities or libraries. In this bridge, it’s just a show of skill and speaks of competence.”

The usual it may occur to the treader that the symbols of Helsinki have been seen quickly. A few steps away from the core center and the pictorial symbolism may no longer be very aesthetic.

Väisänen understands the idea.

“When I left Helsinki to study in Italy, it was a big change. It’s a little different to study in Porthania than in a 17th-century palace.”

However, more than thirty years abroad has brought distance to his hometown and made Väisänen appreciate it in a different way.

“Now Helsinki feels new. There are a lot of interesting symbols here.”

So interesting that Väisänen has now made a book about them: Helsinki of symbols. The book presents about a hundred objects that those interested in the symbolism of Helsinki can get to know.

Owl symbols can be found in many places in Helsinki. This stylized owl can be found on the railing of Pitkänsilla.

In addition to Pitkänsilla’s owl, a couple of other owl symbols have made it into the book. The presentation of the same symbols is due to a point that Väisänen would like to teach to everyone interested in symbols:

“An owl can mean different things in different places. Symbols cannot be taken out of context. The idea that a symbol would mean the same thing every time is absurd.”

Väisänen uses a harp and a ruler as an example. Nowadays, they are almost exclusively associated with Freemasons.

“However, they can only symbolize that someone has designed the house with the help of a harp and a protractor.”

Long bridge after Väisänen turns his gaze up towards the apartment building, the corner of which is decorated with company names.

“It’s no longer the modern era, when company logos are just letters. If the company’s symbol is good enough, there is no need for letters,” taps Väisänen.

In Liisa Väisänen’s opinion, a good company logo doesn’t necessarily require letters: “A picture is worth a thousand words.”

A good example is a social media company symbolized by a small blue bird with its beak open.

Väisänen believes that the period of dominance of literary culture is waning and a return to the time of pictorial narration is ahead.

“Functionalism almost killed aesthetic pictorial symbolism. Now it’s coming back.”

However, not in the same form as before. And Väisänen doesn’t hope for that either, because he thinks the city needs to develop.

“I think it would be crazy to build Art Nouveau houses now, even though they have wonderful symbols.”

The working house at Säästöpankinranta 6 is an impressive building. The patterns on its wall tell about the professions of the time.

According to Väisänen, there is no longer a need for symbolism emphasizing the Finnishness of Art Nouveau houses, because we live in an age of internationality and influences should rather be taken from internationality.

“The Library of Alexandria [Bibliotheca Alexandrina] is a good example, its wall is carved with alphabets of various letter systems. Or the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, which is like a blooming rose.”

Väisänen’s own favorite symbol in Helsinki is on the facade of the National Theatre. There is a picture of Apollo’s Lyre and Väinämöinen’s kantele in a melting harmony. Väisänen likes that it combines Europeanness and Finnishness.

Among new Finnish buildings, Väisänen appreciates Oodi. He likes it to be an open meeting place.

“It’s like a public square.”

The wall of the art nouveau house located at Säästöpankinranta 4 has a decorative pattern that resembles the bronze buckles used in national costumes.

From Väisä it’s sad that in cultural projects the talk always focuses only on money. Aesthetics and other values ​​remain in the child’s position.

“When the Guggenheim museum was planned for Helsinki, they only talked about money. I didn’t see a similar discussion when the Herttoniemi roundabout was planned, even if it would have cost the same.”

In the end, neither project was implemented.

According to Väisänen, the worst enemy of someone interested in symbols is haste. In order for the yellow brick house to be more than just a yellow brick house, you have to set aside time for observation.

The gutters on the wall of the Department of Physiology are disguised as bats. Gargoyles, or Water Eaters, were common in medieval churches.

Our symbol walk has ended, because dusk has descended on Helsinki. We return to Oodi through the Kaisaniemi park, which got its name from a strong woman of her time, a restaurateur from Kajsa Wahllund.

Not many people want to go to Kaisaniemi park in the dark, but with Väisänen you can move around there without worry. He has been boxing all his life and once competed in a few matches at the professional level. Väisänen, who lives in Spain, is currently a training opponent for a Spanish boxer competing in the adult division.

He does a slightly different kind of sparring with the help of his book.

“I just received praise from a reader that I’ve made him walk around Helsinki while he’s been walking around with the book looking at the symbols.”

You can start getting to know the symbols by, for example, browsing the places where the Helsinki city coat of arms is presented at the beginning. It’s not everywhere anymore, because a few years ago Helsinki got a new look, and the old coat of arms was allowed to remain for festive use.