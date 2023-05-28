HS Helsinki | Extensive street works will start in Katajanokka on Monday

Parking spaces will be removed from Katajanoka during the works. There will be interruptions to the operation of tram line four.

Juniper extensive street works will begin tomorrow, Monday, May 29, informs the city of Helsinki.

The contract will renew the lighting, electricity, tramway and telecommunication networks. The lighting will be replaced with LED lights in the entire contract area. The work will affect traffic and parking on several streets. The work is estimated to be completed by the end of the year.

During the work, tram line four in Merikasarmintie will be out of service for three weeks. They are for the week of June 19, the week of July 10, and the week of August 7. HSL will provide more detailed information about tram route changes later.

At work there will also be an impact on motor vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic in the area, but above all on parking in Katajanokka.

Parking spaces are taken out of use on each street in the construction area when excavation or finishing work is carried out there. Those parking spaces that do not need to be closed due to work will be opened for parking on weekday evenings and weekends.