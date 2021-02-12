HS Helsinki Ex-Yölintu Matti Silmu has to pay giant compensation to his brother Simo – The band’s monetary dispute was resolved in the Helsinki Court of Appeal

Former guitarist Matti Silmu of the band Yölinnu has to pay his brother Simo Silmu some 50,000 euros in compensation.

Band The monetary dispute between the night bird brothers has been resolved by the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Former guitarist of the band Matti Silmun the action was dismissed.

In September 2019, the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court in Espoo sentenced Matti Silmu to pay his brother To Simo Silmu about 50,000 euros. Compensation relates to the joint and several debts of the brothers. In addition, the amount includes interest and Simo Silmu’s legal costs.

Matti Silmu appealed against the judgment of the district court, and demanded that Simo Silmu be ordered to pay him EUR 94,918, together with interest, as damages for the loss of gig income for 2017 and 2018.

Matti Silmu was separated from the band in 2017.

In addition, the action claimed that Simo Silmu should pay his legal costs.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal dismissed Matti Silmu’s action and upheld the district court’s judgment.

On top of previous compensation, Matti Silmu will have to pay Simo Silmu’s court costs of almost 8,000 euros.

Early in the year 2020 The Länsi-Uusimaa District Court sentenced Matti Silmu to five months’ probation for gross negligence on the part of the debtor.

The District Court held that while acting under the management of Yölintu OY, the background company of Yölinnu, Matti Silmu raised an unreasonable salary for an insolvent company.

Yölintu Oy’s operations were unprofitable in the financial years 2011–2014.

Nevertheless, in the financial year 2013, Silmu paid itself a salary of more than 42,000 euros.

During the 2014 financial year, he transferred or raised funds of more than 80,000 euros. At that time, the company’s assets were lower than its liabilities.

In Founded in 1992, Yölintu is a popular percussion band whose album Tosi Purkimus has sold about 100,000 copies.

He was the first to report on the matter Evening paper.

