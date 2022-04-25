HS Helsinki “Everyone wants to take care of their bikes at the same time” – in Helsinki you may have to wait more than a month for bike maintenance

As usual, the maintenance of the bike is only considered when the weather warms up, which congestes maintenance. In addition, due to international production and transportation difficulties, the shortage of spare parts is wild.

Sun shines and even the last remnants of snow melt away the race – that is, it is the best time to take the bike out of stock and have it serviced!

If this thought came to your mind now, then you are already late for help. In Helsinki, you have to wait at least a month to get to bike service in several places.

Tapanilan About cyclists the phone is answered by the owner Antero Pitkänenaccording to which the next free time can only be found in a month.

Because of the snowy and cold weather, people have woken up to bike maintenance jobs this spring a couple of weeks later than normal. Now that the good weather has started, everyone is digging their bikes out of stock at the same time.

For service queuing is not the only concern for a cyclist. Pitkänen says that the shortage of spare parts is wild: the prices of parts have risen by an average of 5–10 per cent, and for some parts there is talk of price increases of up to 20 per cent.

Some parts are not available at all now, even if they were ordered a year ago.

According to Pitkänen, the situation began a couple of years ago, together with the corona pandemic, when factories in the Far East in production countries went shut down. However, Pitkänen claims that the spare parts situation in his own company would be good.

Pasila located in the mall At the Tripla bike center attention has also been paid to the difficulty of obtaining spare parts.

Representing the center Eeva Karhuvaara according to the causes have already started before the pandemic and are related to primary production and the mining industry: “Drought, famine, human rights problems,” he lists.

According to Karhuvaara, inflation is not particularly affected by inflation, but there is still upward pressure on prices in the sector due to higher costs. However, they cannot be passed on directly to customer prices because people are not willing to pay more.

Triplan at the bike center, the time for bike maintenance goes even further than for cyclists, more than a month away. For some maintenance, you may have to wait even longer.

The waiting time is normal for the season.

“Now that it was sunny, everyone wants to take care of their bikes at the same time. However, the right time to service the bike would be when there is still bad weather, ”Karhuvaara guides.

Right There is still no need to wait a month everywhere in Helsinki, as there also seem to be regional differences.

Mobile bicycle maintenance can be accessed during the same day, and About Vuosaari bike service HS is told that the bike will only be available for Basic Maintenance in about a week.