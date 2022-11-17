HS Helsinki | “Every centimeter has been thought out by hand” – This is what the new cinema in Punavuori looks like

In Punavuori, you can go to the cinema after years of hiatus. Riviera will open a two-room “movie restaurant” in Merikortteli on Friday.

“Show very different”, characterizes the founder and owner of the Riviera cinema Atte Laurila In Punavuori’s new red-glowing cinema hall.

After almost a year of renovation, Pitäjä presents a 33-seat hall that glows like a star, where you can feel some kind of Twin Peaks – spirit.

Laurila shows how to order from a customized coffee table by pressing a button on a waiter dressed in dark. Then the waiter picks up the customer’s order scribbled on a leather-bound notebook.

“The phone stays in the pocket and the waiter picks up the order without speaking,” Laurila explains.

You can order a waiter with a button.

The Riviera another owner Hanna Hynynen lingering after the weekend’s test screenings. Based on them, serving popcorn or wine does not interfere with the movie experience.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into making the level like this”, Hynynen refers to the sofas handcrafted in Tallinn, the movable curtain and the unique vintage elements of the bar.

“Every centimeter here has been thought out by hand.”

In the alpine ridge started in 2016, the small and independent cinema operator invests more clearly in the food and drink offering than in a traditional cinema.

Riviera Punavuori’s concept is largely the same as on Harjukatu, but according to Laurila, Riviera Kallio’s self-service bar emphasizes cocktails, wine and food served at tables in Punavuori.

The owners of the Riviera say that they aim for an experience that detaches from everyday life. In it, movies, food, drink and interior make up the experience of a “mini-vacation”.

“We are a disconnection from everyday life service”, sums up Laurila.

Punavuori The Riviera is located on Telakkakatu in the towering industrial property of Merikortelli, where telephone cables were manufactured in the early 20th century.

The building opposite the European Chemicals Agency is known for creative industry offices and innovative restaurants like Forza and Levain. Before the turn of the millennium, the movie hall housed the Theater of Cinematography of the University of Applied Sciences, as well as the Hasan & partners advertising agency in recent years.

Behind the wall of the “red hall” another 26-seat “blue” cinema hall and a lobby bar for 70 customers have been built. The halls seem larger for their number of seats, because the seats are sofas instead of rows of benches, like the 50-seat Riviera Kallio.

The large kitchen makes it possible, for example, to cook popular movie brunches better than Harju’s facilities.

View of the lobby bar of the cinema.

On Tuesday morning In Riviera, finishing touches were still being made. Wires hung from the walls of the bar area, and the workmen frolicked on the floor of the hall while drilling. The big screens were still coming.

In the curved bar, it is said that American films and Neil Young’s Harvest Moon album atmosphere.

The first Riviera quickly became popular and, in terms of urban culture, a more significant player than its size. The movie theater, which was born in the premises of the former block cinema and music theater of the same name, has had a 94 percent occupancy rate since March, which means that the screenings have been largely sold out.

The organizers have been looking for several years for another movie theater in Kallio and in Lauttasaari, Kaartinkaupunki and Kampi. The company owned by Laurila, Hynysen and two others also planned to expand to other cities such as Turku.

Laurila and Hynynen present the building where telephone cables were originally made.

Investment is big for a small operator, almost in the million range. According to Laurila, the implementation came about “with my own money, the money of the bank, the film foundation and the landlord.”

“The space and the place met here in the best possible way”, Hynynen explains the opening of Punavuoren.

With the new theater, the company triples the number of shows and more than doubles the audience capacity. In this case, there is no need to sell non-waiting for the hot movies.

“When everyone wants to see it Triangle of Sadness“, Hynynen refers to By Ruben Östlund to the Cannes-winning film. It is also Punavuori Riviera’s first film on Friday.

The new Riviera opens in a district where there hasn’t been a cinema for over ten years.

Cinemas – at the time of the block parties – according to the book, the place of the KOM theater on Kapteeninkatu was occupied by the Joukola theater of the Finnish Film Archive until 1984, and Merano in Viiskulma until 1986.

Astor on Iso Roobertinkatu closed in 1987 and Diana on Yrjönkatu as the last red mountain theater in 2011.

Cinema Astor filmed in 1970.

Movie tickets are in the Riviera are more expensive than usual.

They cost around 16–25 euros, depending on the film and the screening time. The price of the tickets is explained by the fact that one person works in the cinema for every 15 customers, which, according to the theater, is a lot compared internationally.

Half of Riviera’s revenue comes from food and drink orders. It is also unusual in the industry. On top of the tickets, the customer leaves an average of twenty euros.

“We are a cinema and a movie restaurant. People come to us for movies, but they also come to eat and drink with us,” says Hynynen.

He characterizes Riviera as a “movie geek friend” with whom you can feel different movies, from arthouses to blockbusters.

“Sometimes you want to watch a consciousness-expanding art house blast, and sometimes you just want damn good entertainment. Sometimes cry, sometimes laugh.”

Nearby There is also a movie theater Cinema Orion in Kamppi, whose program profile is a bit similar to that in Riviera.

