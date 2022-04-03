HS Helsinki Entrepreneurs’ minds about the renovation of the Hakaniemi hall changed and the hall, which opens in the autumn, already shows a lot of good compared to before – “There was often blood and the smell of fish there”

Hakaniemi Market Hall will open in October. The move has been delayed several times.

Hakaniemen customers who like the temporary market hall can sigh with relief. They will be able to enjoy the glass-walled and spacious temporary building for more than six months. According to current estimates, the old hall under renovation will not be opened until October.

Initially, it was supposed to be ready during 2021. One year ago, the City of Helsinki announced that the old hall would be opened in the summer of 2022.

The renovation of the Hakaniemi shopping center began as early as the beginning of 2018.

“Hall dealers get to move into the hall before the start of the Christmas sales season”, Hakaniemi area project manager Sirpa Kallio Permission from the City of Helsinki’s regional construction unit.

The schedule has changed during the project, as an underground service yard with elevator shafts and a connection to the ticket hall of the metro station have been added to the contract.

The fate of the temporary hall is still open, and the City of Helsinki is negotiating its future use with a number of different parties. What is certain, however, is that the building will not be left in the market.

Extreme fish shop dealer Svetlana Ekström has two views on future change. It is great to get to the renovated hall, but it means closing the På Kroken restaurant in the temporary hall.

Svetlana Ekström hopes that she will continue to be able to offer her customers popular fish soup, for example, to take with them or eat at the public tables that come to the hall.

“Running this little restaurant in the hall has been wonderful, and that’s why keeping a fish counter alone feels like I’m not going forward but backwards.”

The idea of ​​moving forward is important to Svetlana Ekström, as it is difficult to stay put. She was left a widow and single parent a month and a half ago as a merchant Magnus Ekström died unexpectedly at the age of 55. There are three children in the family.

“I had to rent out our restaurant in På Kroken and our fish shop in Hanko, because I’m not alone in everything now. I am grateful for all the support I have received from Magnus’ many friends, ”says Svetlana Ekström.

Tradespeople and vendors have had access to the renovated hall, although there is still time to move. Hookah seller Timo Virtanen considers the new facilities “stunning”.

“Perhaps the best thing is that the renovation will get a couple of elevators into the market hall. If one breaks, the other might work! Help the army when the elevator broke down in the old one. ”

Timo Virtanen is a former department store merchant and currently has a “friend at work” at the Hakaliha counter. “This is the best place to be at work, to chat with people and have coffee when you feel like it.”

Many merchants rejoice that the renovated hall is brighter than before. The arched windows on the first floor of the market-side façade have been enlarged, and one arched window opening opens into doors leading to the terrace.

The terrace will be on the site of the former loading dock and the distribution and maintenance traffic in the hall will move underground. The goods are brought from the basement loading dock to the hall by elevator.

A terrace will be built on the south-facing façade side of Hakaniemi Hall.

Also cheese shop Flying Cow traders, siblings Laura Mauno and Hanne Hirvonen delight them in the successful renovation of their beloved hall. And that rents are apparently not rising unreasonably.

“If rents go up too much, there’s no point in selling food to traders. In that case, the hall would become a strange showroom and not a place like everyday food shopping, ”says Laura Mauno.

The merchants of the temporary hall have gained new customers thanks to the fact that the hall is used as a transit route to the market.

“Symbiosis with market traders has also been great in these temporary spaces,” says Laura Mauno.

Laura Mauno (left) and Hanne Hirvonen, the merchants of the Flying Cow, hope that the new customers brought by the temporary hall will also find their way to the old hall in the autumn.

Equalstore Aira Käyhkö and Lahjaduo Tuija Nurminen have coffee next to the glass wall – as they always do at 9 a.m. when the situation allows.

Nurminen founded Lahjaduo with his twin sister sixteen years ago, but resigned from the role of merchant two years ago. Aira Käyhkö’s 81-year-old father is slowly transferring the company to his daughter.

“Dad wouldn’t be moderate yet,” Käyhkö says and laughs.

Friends visited the hall to be renovated on Friday, which looked “quite promising”. The spirit of the hall is old, but the technology is new.

The upper floor members of the old market hall, Yaäjühlaa store Aira Käyhkö and Lahjaduo Tuija Nurminen have reached the ground in temporary premises and gained new customers. The hall, which will open in the fall, will become “a fantastic combination of old looks and new technology”.

The department stores are located upstairs in the hall and what’s especially great about women is that customers now have their own, great elevator. Previously, the hall was only reached by a freight elevator.

“There was often blood and smell of fish there,” Nurminen says.

In the interim in the hall, the women think the best thing has been that all the stores are on the same floor.

“Some customers visited the old hall for years before they realized there was an upstairs there,” says Aira Käyhkö.

The customer Seppo Marila is looking forward to the opening of the renovated hall in Hakaniemi and will continue to buy all his postcards from the market hall. “The selection is so good,” Marila says.

According to customer Susanna Auvinen, it would be best if the temporary shopping center became a permanent refreshment to Hakaniemi Square even after the opening of the old hall. “I’m a market person and I prefer local food.”

