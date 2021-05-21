HS Helsinki Eighteen criminal reports have already been made in Helsinki about electric kickboarders hitting rearbacks

Of the two young men who rode electric kickboards, 13 crime reports have been made. The criminal offense is sexual harassment.

Police has learned of the identities of two young men who beat women jogging in Töölönlahti and elsewhere in the center of Helsinki. The preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

The case is confirmed by the crime commissioner Jutta Antikainen Helsinki police.

According to Antikainen, 13 related criminal reports have been made at the moment. They are being investigated under the criminal title of sexual harassment.

The police have nothing else to comment on at this stage.

HS At the beginning of May, Helsinki wrote about two young men on an electric kickboard who have caused irritation and rage in Töölönlahti during the spring by hitting jogging women in the buttocks.

According to the woman interviewed by HS, the duo rode one electric bike at a fast pace among the people and tried to hit them.

The interviewee wrote about the case on Facebook. According to those who commented on the article, there had been similar cases in Kruununhaka, Lauttasaari and Katajanokka.