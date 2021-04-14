HS Helsinki Eero Tamminen found an electric guitar in the reeds – a surprise awaited him at home when the guitar drifting in the ocean sounded

A special electric guitar was found in the vicinity of Kulosaari’s Hopeasalmi in Helsinki. It is a mystery how it ended up in the sea.

Helsinki Eero Tamminen on the second Sunday of April, he found something exceptional about the feel of Hopeasalmi in Kulosaari.

The storm had brought an unusually large amount of reeds to the shore.

Tamminen noticed that something shiny was chopping under the reeds.

It was quite a surprise when a whole electric guitar was found among the reeds.

The picture taken by Tamminen shows how the paint on the surface of the guitar has faded. Of the six languages, only four remain. The case of the guitar is warped and the wood has cracked at some points.

Otherwise, the guitar is in good condition compared to the fact that it has drifted in the ocean possibly through the winter.

Tamminen got a glimpse of the origin of the guitar as he took a closer look at its shoulder.

He noticed the text in it: Zen guitars hand-made in Käpylä.

“This is a unique handmade Finnish guitar.”

The author’s wooden mark is embroidered on the shoulder of the guitar.­

Situation became even more surprising when Tamminen’s friend Arto Vilkko came to watch the guitar.

“Iron Wire Doctor” Vilkko is a singer and researcher who is familiar with so-called iron wire music and has written a book on the subject. Looking for Emma. A short history of Finnish iron wire.

Tamminen and Vilkko connected the guitar to the amplifier and rejoiced. The guitar drifting in the ocean still plays.

Guitar is a special, rather “mixed fetus” anyway, Vilkko describes.

“Putting this together has required humor,” he says.

To a layman’s eye, it may look ordinary, but a guitar expert’s eye hits many details.

“Guitar body is like being torn from a wall. The Telecaster’s whistle comes after, but the entrance is the Stratocaster. The microphone, on the other hand, is from Joe Barden, ”Vilkki lists.

The guitar is thus a strange combination of many different styles. Vilkko estimates that the guitar is not very old.

“It’s hard to imagine anything like that being done in the 90s. The guitar may well have been made after the 2010s when it’s so wild. ”

Guitar the story has been speculated among Tamminen’s acquaintances in recent days.

“This is an exciting way to find a guitar in the sea. It’s a mystery that when and how the guitar ended up in the sea, ”Tamminen ponders.

Do you know the story of the guitar? Let us know by e-mail at [email protected]