HS Helsinki During the recession, the people of Helsinki had to travel on utopian rail taxis, the lanes of which would have been fully tuned to the city – Where did the plan at the sci-fi level wither?

In the 1970s a rail taxi system that is like a science fiction film was envisioned as a substitute for urban car traffic.

Big cities would be built full of tracks that would swarm wagons the size of a small car suitable for four people.

The Swedes had studied the system the most, which also aroused interest on this side of the Baltic Sea.

The Helsinki public transport authorities told HS in May 1971 that they were waiting for what would happen in Gothenburg.

Namely, a 250-kilometer rail network with up to 18,000 wagons was considered for the Swedish city.

Fare would get up from the station to the trolley, select the end station, and fasten the seat belts for rapid acceleration. The wagon would then rush 50 kilometers per hour – depending on congestion – to the terminal.

Doctor of Engineering Eino Ilmonen commented to HS that the “crowded society of the future” must choose either unrestricted private motoring or a valid equivalent like a rail taxi.

Finns however, they would not be in a hurry in their decision: the reliability of the rail taxi would only become clear after years of use, so Helsinki could not consider rail investment until about 1990.

As history shows, the vision of a car substitute remained at the level of scientific imagination.