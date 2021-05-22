HS Helsinki Do you still remember “Käpylän Stockmann”? Anita Partinen took her well-known store from the legendary TV series to Pakila

Anita Partinen’s school-time study counselor said that at least there is no girl in the service industry. Opo was wrong, Partinen has had a loyal customer base both in the fabric store and now in the sewing shop.

For subscribers

“What I enjoy most is the generous, heavier work. Of course, I do small tweaks, but I prefer big ones, ”says Anita Partinen.

Hannamari Ahonen HS

11:00

Red on the roof of a brick house along Pakilantie in northern Helsinki reads Friends of the Blind. Here in Länsi-Pakila, right next to Maunula, the house is known as the Handicraft Center.

Of the approximately ten artisans who keep their workrooms in the house, the majority are visually impaired, such as rattanworkers, a brush builder, and an upholsterer. Friends of the Blind built a house in an office building in 1972.