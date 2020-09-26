HS Helsinki Do you know what the letter combination HSKL means? Not even the city museum can interpret the mysterious pattern carved into the rock

There is a text carved into the rock on Munkkivuori, the purpose of which is not even known to the city museum.

Helsinki skating club, Helsinki Regional Planning Association, Helsingin Sanomat Monthly Supplement.

These were the names to which Oula Seitsonen collided in search of an explanation for the text carved into the rock on Munkkivuori: “HSKL I / VI 1952”.

Seitsonen noticed the carvings while he was out with his children on a rock behind a Franco-Finnish school. Seitsonen is an archaeologist by profession, so the discovery was carefully documented.

Elvi Seitsonen documenting the engraving.­

The letters are about ten centimeters high, and the text as a whole is thirty centimeters wide.

The carvings are neatly done. Seitsonen thinks that the tool was a metal chisel.

“I don’t think it’s kind of knocked out by young people as they spend their time.”

When clarifying the meaning of the text did not yield results, Seitsonen asked the residents of the area if anyone knew anything about it. Guesses were found, but no sure answers. The area did change in many ways in the 1950s, but in 1952 the rock environment was still very wild.

The formula for Munkkivuori was later confirmed in the 1950s, and the adjacent building did not rise until the end of the decade. The Helsinki Regional Planning Association was also founded later.

The explanation cannot be found in the archives of the Helsinki City Museum or the urban environment industry either. The museum is thought to be, for example, the initials of a couple and an important date for them.

