HS Helsinki | Dmitri Trubnikov, who failed for the sixth time, passed the driving test: “You have to take the champagne”

Dmitri Trubnikov, who failed the Inssi six times, passed his driving test in Loimaa. He recently commented on his mood to HS.

Helsinki Dmitry Trubnikov has passed the driving test and gets a driver’s license. It was the seventh attempt.

HS previously told about Trubnikov’s unsuccessful driving tests and persistent attempts to obtain a card. The story sparked a lot of discussion.

Succeeded after the exam, Trubnikov’s mood is excellent.

“It feels good,” says Trubnikov, who is currently returning from his driving test in Loimaa. He has taken the two previous driving tests in Loimaa instead of Helsinki, because according to him it is easier to pass the test there.

As after the previous failed driving tests, Trubnikov also took more driving lessons after the sixth attempt. There were still mistakes in them, but he went into the exam determined not to repeat the same mistakes again in the exam.

Now there were no major mistakes in the test, and the examiner also liked the careful driving style, says Trubnikov.

Previous tests have failed, among other things, because Trubnikov did not follow a stop sign, clustered in the oncoming lane and drifted to the side of the sidewalk in the middle of driving.

Trubnikov reflects that a successful driving test is distinguished from unsuccessful attempts by better perception of traffic.

“Sometimes I focus too much on one thing, and then another thing is forgotten. It’s better to look at a little bit of everyone.”

The concentration was also right this time, Trubnikov thinks. The exam was not too stressful, and being determined helped to focus throughout the performance.

The next task is to take care of the previously acquired scooter to driving condition. The helmet has already been purchased, says Trubnikov.

Before that, however, there is still time to celebrate and relax.

“We have to have champagne and a sauna,” Trubnikov plans.

Wide the interest in Trubnikov’s driving school process surprised the new driver’s license holder.

After Helsingin Sanomat’s article, Iltalehti also wrote about his efforts. The attention puzzled Trubnikov for a moment, but in the end he thought it was harmless.

“I haven’t done anything bad, so I interpret it as being okay.”

Inspired by Trubnikov’s driving tests, HS also conducted a survey for its readers. of HS of readers the answers also showed that the pain with the driving test is familiar to many. There were hundreds of responses to the survey.

Many of the respondents mentioned that the current ten-hour minimum for driving lessons is too little.

Trubnikov also wonders about the small number of hours required, after which one should control the vehicle. In the end, he accumulated well over twenty driving hours.

Despite the card, Trubnikov doesn’t think he’s completely done. He plans to continue developing as a driver carefully.

“You must not be arrogant under any circumstances.”