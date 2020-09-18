HS Helsinki Did you think to push your hand or bag between the closing subway door? The video filmed on the Helsinki metro shows that it is really not worth it

A busy subway passenger tried to open the doors with his bag, which ended up continuing its journey without its owner strapping in the wind.

Hurry is tough, but luckily the pier awaits the subway just right. Not only is it not really waiting, but a high-pitched beep tells you that the doors will close just when the busy traveler is a few steps away.

At this point, the temptation to intrude between closing doors grows irresistible to many. The elbow or shoe tip slides inside the carriage, and the doors that are closing open again.

On the way, the speakers become an Announcement, reminding them that intrusion between the doors is forbidden and delays the departure of the metro by messing up schedules. The culprit of the announcement may be a little ashamed, but at least he managed to get on board.

Always however, the doors will not reopen. Serafima Stabrova on his business trip on Thursday, witnessed an unfortunate attempt by a passenger to catch up at Rastila metro station.

With the doors beeping before closing, the busy city dweller decided to try to force the doors open once more by sticking his bags between them. Eventually, the contents of the bag ended up well inside and there was only a strap left between the doors. The automation did not recognize the thin strap as an obstacle worth opening, so the doors closed, leaving the owner and the bag on different sides.

The owner of the bag tried to rail it out of his bag, but the doors held it tightly in his grip. The attempt to detach was futile, and the subway continued its journey west with the bag strap fluttering in the wind.

Following the situation on the subway, Stabrova grabbed the bag at the next station before the doors opened. He delivered the bag to the driver so that it would end up on the right route to the lost property and more securely back to its owner.

Stabrova hopes the case will serve as a reminder to those who would not be willing to wait for the next subway. An attempt to save a few minutes is not worth it, but with bad luck it may end up in a lost property office.