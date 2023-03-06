HS Helsinki | Descendants are hoped for in Korkeasaari for a forest deer that has already disappeared from Finland once

The red deer moose that ended up in Korkeasaari from Lappajärvi is intrinsically valuable, so the zoo hopes for its offspring.

To Korkeasaari it is hoped that the placed forest deer deer will have offspring soon, the zoo informs.

The populations of forest deer in both nature and zoos are quite small, and there is normally no turnover between them. Therefore, the aim is to increase the genetic diversity of the deer population by transferring wild individuals to zoos to reproduce.

The antlerless forest deer reached Korkeasaari through a few bends. Hirvas is originally from Lappajärvi in ​​Southern Ostrobothnia.

From there, four years ago, it was moved a couple of hundred kilometers away to the Metsähallitus conservation project’s habituation nursery in Lauhanvuori, where it had offspring with females born in zoos.

These females and fawns remained alive in the regions of Lauhanvuori National Park, but the moose’s journey continued.

Kindergarten afterwards, the moose was taken to the Ähtäri zoo. There, it had offspring again, and the moose had a new migration ahead of it.

Moose was found to be peaceful in nature and valuable in terms of its genetic heritage, so it was decided to move it once again, now considerably far from its birthplace.

The animal ended up in Korkeasaari as part of the zoo’s forest deer herd. According to the zoo, the moose gets along well with its new herd.

The reason to the extremely rare migration is the diversity of the species. Red deer live both in the wild and in zoos, but the formerly common species now needs protection.

The species was still common in the 19th century, but temporarily disappeared completely from Finland as a result of excessive hunting.

Since then, the forest deer’s range has been expanded through conservation projects and transplants into the former habitats of the species.

Read more: The mother tiger is now looking for her dead cub in Korkeasaari, the veterinarian tells HS

Read more: People donated 200 bottles of perfume to the Korkeasaari tigers – Now the zoo is throwing the bottles away