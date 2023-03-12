HS Helsinki | Comedian Ricky Gervais organized a moomin hunt in the center of Helsinki

British comedian Ricky Gervais, who performed at the ice rink on Saturday, reported his visit diligently on social media. Before leaving, he hid a signed Moomin toy in Helsinki.

I have put my autograph on this little Moomin type and now I am going to hide it somewhere in Helsinki so that someone can find it and give it a good homeBritish Ricky Gervais said on his Twitter account in English.

Gervais, who appeared at the ice rink on Saturday, also revealed Moomin’s hiding place: the soft toy had been left at the foot of the steps of Helsinki Cathedral, which Gervais had already visited earlier in the weekend.

Moomin it didn’t take long in the cold outside before a Spanish tourist found the toy.

The finder posted a happy picture of his treasure on Twitter. Soon after, the Spaniard got lucky again: he met Gervais in the market square.

Gervais also published pictures of his visit to Finland on social media on Saturday. Based on the pictures, he at least went to see churches.

Gervais has more than 15 million followers on Twitter.