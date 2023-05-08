HS Helsinki | Clumsy taxi hailing shocks Elielinaukio – “They are trying to mislead the consumer”

According to the CEO of Taksi Helsinki, cases where consumers are tried to be misled by copying a well-known brand occur regularly.

Helsinki of the taxis waiting for customers in the city center, one in particular caught my eye on Friday afternoon.

The taxi standing in front of the Vltava restaurant did not have a taxi pole, but even more wonder was aroused by the logo written on the car’s door. The text “Taksi Helsinki” mistakenly resembled the logo of the well-known taxi company, Taksi Helsingin.

The taxi was hailed by the deputy councilor of the Helsinki Green Party Hannu Oskalawho shared a photo of the car on the messaging service on Twitter.

According to him, it is clear that the font and bold text are meant to make the customer who quickly glances at the car think that it is a reliable taxi brand.

“Therefore, the customer may not remember to check the price when boarding. And there wasn’t even a price list visible in this taxi. Some woman still jumped on board,” Oskala tells HS.

He himself says that he supports what was done in 2018 taxi reform and you can see that it has clearly lowered prices, for example. According to him, taxis ordered through applications also work flawlessly.

Still, Oskala wonders why the authorities don’t monitor and intervene more sensitively in questionable activities.

“This is a clear trademark and integrity issue. The market should be monitored quite harshly so that it remains fair for entrepreneurs.”

HS tried calls the number displayed on the side of the taxi, but the number is not in use. The commercial register shows that the private taxi company in question was registered in October of last year.

The Patent and Registration Authority (PRH) announced under Oskala’s tweet that the PRH can refuse to register a name in the trade register only if the name is clearly against the law.

“The words Helsinki and Helsinki have different meanings and are written and pronounced differently, so PRH cannot refuse registration”, in a tweet will be written.

However, according to PRH, the registration can be revoked by a court decision. If the complainant believes that the registration has been made in violation of the law and the registration causes harm, a lawsuit can be filed in the market court to cancel the registration of the business name.

Taxi CEO of Helsinki Juha Pentikäinen notes that the case described above is unfortunately neither new nor unique. According to him, similar taxis imitating the company’s logo appear “irregularly”.

“After all, it’s really annoying when there is a clear attempt to mislead the consumer by copying a trusted and well-known brand,” says Pentikäinen.

According to him, Taksi Helsinki strives to monitor and, if necessary, intervene in similar cases, for example through legal processes. However, Pentikäinen wonders why the authorities do not intervene more forcefully.

“This causes indescribable damage to us when customers think they are using our service and feel they have been cheated,” he says.

“Just last week there was a situation where a customer had looked at the prices on our website but went to the wrong car, which unfortunately resembled our car a lot. Then, understandably, he wrote about his bad experience on social media.”

According to Pentikäinen, there are large qualitative and price fluctuations in the taxi market, so the importance of a reliable brand is emphasized even more.

“Probably because of this, some entrepreneurs want to mislead the customer.”