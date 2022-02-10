HS Helsinki Children in danger of getting into a “guillotine” threatening pedestrians in Pakila: “Time will show what kind of traffic soup will emerge from it”

In Pakila, local residents are annoyed that there is constant parking on the sheltered road on Halkosuontie. 62 fines have been written on the road in five years. Improper parking can endanger pedestrians.

“Today kindergarten children were in danger on Halkosuontie when the car did not stop in front of the guardrail – dangerous! Construction site vehicles seem to have their own rules.“

This is what a person living near Halkosuons wrote Kari Luttinen To HS.

For a few years now, the renovation and expansion of Pakila Primary School has brought extra traffic to the West Pakila area.

Halkosuontie, which runs next to the school in particular, is full of construction site workers’ cars. Some of them are exemplarily parked, but some are parked in a way that violates parking rules.

This worries the locals as there are a lot of children moving around the area.

“There are three shelters within a short distance and there is constant parking for them,” says Luttinen.

Luttisen according to, improper parking causes repeated dangers because those crossing the road do not see approaching cars behind parked cars. In this case, there is an opportunity on the road for a so-called “guillotine”.

“Cars are also driving on the road without stopping because one of the road signs has been knocked down.”

Luttinen has contacted the Helsinki Parking Supervision, but according to him, the problem has not been addressed.

Helsinki the city’s leading parking attendant Sari Huuhtanen reports that the area is visited regularly and all feedback is processed.

“Last year, we received eight feedbacks from Halkosuontie and they all responded.”

Huuhtanen says that some of the feedback had been complained about in the parked cars.

“In those cases, no one has been fined because the car has had time to move before the supervisor has arrived.”

Instead of sending an e-mail, Huuhtanen urges people to call customer service directly, because then the information goes to the right people faster.

Huuhtanen does not sign that there will be no surveillance in the area at all.

“In the last five years, 62 parking error charges have been written on Halkosuontie.”

As roadside parking in the area is not restricted by parking signs or discs, almost all error charges are written because the car is parked on a sheltered road or intersection.

For improper parking probably not coming to an immediate end. Although the school is now completed, kindergarten renovation will soon begin on nearby Elontie.

“In addition, a lot of children are brought to school by car, and time will tell what kind of traffic soup it will create,” says Luttinen.