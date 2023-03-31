Friday, March 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki | Children can visit the Sörnäistentunnel site on Saturday

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Helsinki | Children can visit the Sörnäistentunnel site on Saturday

An event aimed at children will be held on Saturday at the Sörnäistentunnel construction site.

Children will get to see the Sörnäistentunnel this coming Saturday, the project from Kalasatama to Pasila informs.

An event will be held at the construction site of the northern mouth of the tunnel, where participants will be able to get to know the machines used on the construction site and even take a peek into the tunnel itself.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The area can be accessed from the pedestrian and cycling path of the Hermann beach road at Sörnäistenkatu. The event also offers food and a quiz.

#Helsinki #Children #visit #Sörnäistentunnel #site #Saturday

See also  Russian revenge on the anniversary of the invasion? Zelenskyj sees indications for "symbolic action"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
More than a hundred fires devastate Asturias

More than a hundred fires devastate Asturias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result