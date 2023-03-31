HS Helsinki | Children can visit the Sörnäistentunnel site on Saturday

An event aimed at children will be held on Saturday at the Sörnäistentunnel construction site.

Children will get to see the Sörnäistentunnel this coming Saturday, the project from Kalasatama to Pasila informs.

An event will be held at the construction site of the northern mouth of the tunnel, where participants will be able to get to know the machines used on the construction site and even take a peek into the tunnel itself.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The area can be accessed from the pedestrian and cycling path of the Hermann beach road at Sörnäistenkatu. The event also offers food and a quiz.