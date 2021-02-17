HS Helsinki Centuries ago, a craze came from Europe, which brought striking shapes to Helsinki’s houses – contemporary architects would “require quite a bit of poke” to build something similar.

Many walk in the center of Helsinki past the pillars decorating buildings without knowing what they are communicating.

Couple rushes past a small row of columns on Unioninkatu in Kluuvi. The columns are almost as thick as they are high. Between them you can sneak into Topelia’s courtyard.

In addition to a busy couple, many others pass by the pillars and don’t know that the pillars have a message for them.

Topelian the columns are Doric, and according to classical ideal, they were used in military buildings. In Topelia, on the other hand, there are departments of the humanities at the University of Helsinki, so why in a miracle building do Doric columns?

Archivist of the Museum of Architecture Petteri Kummala explain it later. Now let’s start with Senate Square.

Kummala has promised a small pole walk, during which he opens the posts of the columns.

Topelian Doric columns refer to a military building.­

When The Senate Square rotates its head, with columns of different looks and sizes visible everywhere. Kummala asks to pay attention to the columns of the Government Castle, ie the former Senate.

“There are many messages in this building. Architect of the building Carl Ludvig Engel knew how to use columns to symbolize the purpose of a building. According to the classical architectural concept, the columns were chosen with the purpose of the building in mind, ”Kummala begins.

The German architect Carl Ludvig Engel arrived in Finland in the 1810s. When Helsinki became the capital of our country, Engel’s task was to design buildings for the new capital: public power facilities, barracks, hospitals, churches and facilities for the university. He became a trendsetter in Finnish architecture in the first half of the 19th century.

“Engel sovereignly mastered classical architecture and knew how to use it skillfully,” Kummala says.

Engel’s architecture represented neoclassicism. The style was born in Central Europe and was influenced by the architectural heritage of ancient Greece and Rome. After the sprawling Baroque and Rococo, there was a desire to favor pure and simple forms. Neoclassicism also restored the columns familiar from antiquity to the buildings.

So also did Engel. The Senate House was the first building designed by Engel in Helsinki. It was completed in 1822 and is decorated with Corinthian columns.

“In the center of the main façade of the Senate is a handsome two-story colonnade that supports a triangular end like the one in the ancient temples. A handsome free-standing colonnade tells us that this is a significant building. The column also shows where the main interiors of the building are. Behind the pillars is the former Senate Chamber, the current Presidential Presentation Hall. ”

The Corinthian columns are identified by the fact that their upper part, or Capiteeli, is decorated with plant motifs, according to ancient tradition, the leaves of acanthus plants.

Corinthian columns were used in government buildings, such as the Senate, the current Government Palace.­

Kummala asks to turn his head and look at the main building of the University of Helsinki, located on the opposite side of Senate Square. The building, completed in 1832, is almost identical to the Senate House. However, the columns are different.

“There were three different types of columns in the ancient column system: the Corinthians, the Ionian, and the Doric,” Kummala explains.

Corinthian pillars were used in government buildings because they symbolized power. They were especially used in Rome, which was a city of power. The Pantheon, for example, has Corinthian columns. In the Senate Square, power is represented by the Government Castle.

“ “The columns have an aesthetic and practical significance. They symbolically tell something about the building, but at the same time they support the structure above them. ”

The main building of the university, on the other hand, has Ionian columns. They are separated from the Corinthian pillars by the capital. When plant decorations were used on Corinthian columns, there are roller-like decorations at the top of the Ionian columns, as if the ram’s horns.

“Ionian columns were used in educational buildings, such as universities. They were also used in residential buildings. ”

As in the Senate House, in the main building, the main pillar is in the middle and supports the triangle above it.

“The columns have an aesthetic and practical significance. They symbolically tell something about the building, but at the same time they support the structure above them. ”

Inside the main building of the university, the ballroom comes with a surprise: Corinthian columns. Weren’t they meant to decorate government buildings?

“The Corinthian pillars are due to the fact that the university was originally the Imperial Alexander University and the Corinthian pillars are a reference to the ruler. Engel knew how to use the poles creatively. ”

According to Petteri Kummala, the columns are not suitable for modern architecture.­

We get up Up Unioninkatu and we stop between the National Library and the Cathedral. They are both the handwriting of Engel. The National Library is the former main library of the university and has Corinthian columns. This is again at war with the column system, but Kummala also has an explanation for it:

“The library was dedicated to the emperor Nikolaille, and therefore Corinthian columns have been chosen for it. Another reason is that the building is Roman in nature and the Corinthian columns were a Roman thing in particular. The base of the library is like a Roman spa. And there were libraries in the Roman baths. ”

The library has a central hall and long end halls. In the floor plan, they form the letter H.

“H is in the Cyrillic alphabet N. It is a reference to Emperor Nicholas,” Kummala interprets.

For slightly the same reason, the Cathedral has Corinthian columns. The cathedral was originally the Church of St. Nicholas, dedicated to God and the ruler.

The Corinthian columns of the National Library suggest that the library was originally named after the emperor.­

National Library next door is Topelia. Now is the time to hear why it has Doric pillars that used to be used in military buildings.

“Doric columns are the oldest model, but also the simplest and most rugged model,” Kummala initiates.

The explanation is ultimately simple: Topelia was originally a cantonal school where soldiers were trained from Russian orphans. Therefore, Doric columns were chosen for the building.

In the middle of the topelia, however, Ionian columns have been used. That, in turn, refers to the purpose of the building as a school.

Topelia’s Ionian columns tell us that the building has been a school.­

Kummala asks to see Unioninkatu from a distance of 300 meters.

There are many buildings designed by Engel lined up on the street: Topelia, the National Library and the university’s main building. Although the street is Mäkinen, the row of columns is at exactly the same height.

“Engel has been able to connect 300 meters of buildings with the pillars.”

Our tour ends in front of the Estate House and the National Archives. They are both architects Gustaf Nyström designed by the late 19th century. They represent the neo-renaissance.

They are both administrative buildings, and Corinthian columns have therefore been chosen for them. Of the buildings of the same era, for example, the Old Student House has Ionian columns because it was a haven for students.

After the Neo-Renaissance, the next style was Art Nouveau at the turn of the century. It completely rejected the symbolic use of the pillars.

“In stylization, you can see them, for example Lars Sonckin buildings. “

Next, the columns came into vogue with the classicism of the 1920s, the most important example of which is the Parliament House. Since then, not many columns have been seen in Finnish architecture.

“Sometimes in the 1980s, pillars were used in the spirit of postmodernism as semi-jokes, but they have not been used just since the 1920s. Otherwise, however, there are references to classicism in contemporary architecture, especially in the composition of facades. There are arc motifs and a regular window rhythm. Using poles would require quite a bit of kick from today’s architects, ”Kummala says and laughs.