HS Helsinki | Cafe Sose, popular with vegetarians, is closing down in Käpylä

In the sauna the restaurant Cafe Sose is closing down. The restaurant, which opened in 2016, will close by the middle of next month. The exact closing date is not known.

The reasons are the same as many other restaurants that have closed recently.

The first year of the corona pandemic was still survived with the help of take away sales, but the second year made a big dent in the wallet, says the entrepreneur Vito Giorgio for HS.

Even after the end of the restrictions, customer flows did not return to the pre-pandemic level.

“Then this situation started,” says Giorgio, referring to the current cost increase.

Giorgio believes that in the future he will especially miss meetings with customers.

Cafe Sosetta can no longer be saved, says Giorgio, but leaves a message to support other local entrepreneurs.

“I hope people understand that if they don’t support local businesses, they will have to go out of business.”

