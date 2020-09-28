HS Helsinki Boris Panschin made an exceptional bedroom, the style of which the painter also found creepy – Such is the cave of a man sleeping “forever”

The phone number of a suitable artist was found in the pocket of the masseur and Boris Panschin got the bedroom of his dreams.

Boris Panschin has slept in a cave since April.

As such, his bedroom is painted.

Gekko looks at him from the ceiling and light floods from the mouth of the cave to the end of the bed. There is another opening painted on the opposite wall from which Panschin can view the painted sea directly from his bed.

You can also see the right sea from the right window, as Panschin lives on Lauttasaari by the sea. If the window opens, the lapping of the waves belongs to the bedroom.

“I can say this revolutionized my life,” Panschin says.

In his cave, he sleeps better, and television viewing has also declined considerably.

In March Panschin decided to renovate his apartment.

He removed the doors and painted the walls. The renovators rotated in the apartment with Panschin, who lives alone.

It was hoped that a “eternal night” would be built in the bedroom.

“Black walls, and then space from some artist to the starry sky,” Panschin describes his original plans.

However, the painter refused to paint the bedrooms black. It was a creepy thought, he thought, and the idea was forgotten.

The downstairs architect had also recently renovated his apartment. He had removed the entire wall so that the sea could be seen directly from the vestibule. At Panschini’s home, the same would not have been possible, but he got a new idea for it in his own apartment: the sea could be painted on the wall.

She shared her idea with her masseuse, who found the phone numbers of a couple of artists.

Panschin called Eleonora Pritsillewho soon came to see the home. There, Panschin took him to the balcony and asked him to look at the landscape. Then Prits started painting.

Panschini thought the wall was magnificent.

Next, birch was painted in the study. Prits went outside to photograph the birches and brought in branches.

He painted the roots of the birch strong. They, he said, reflected Panschin’s strong character. The birds sitting on the branches of the birch are his grandchildren.

However, the unpainted bedroom still haunted Panschini’s mind. At the same time, he followed alarming news about the progression of the coronavirus.

One day he lay on his bed in his own thoughts and got another new idea.

“I lay and meditated. Annoyed. I thought that soon we are primitive people again. Then I thought, what if I were born again. Maybe I would be born a caveman. ”

That’s when Pansch bounced up from bed, picked up the phone, and called Prits.

Panschin was excited to finally get the bedroom he wanted. Prits again that the roof should also be painted.

The seascape was painted first.­

The cave the painting took a total of nine long working days. Some points were repainted many times.

“First it didn’t satisfy me, then it didn’t satisfy him, then it didn’t satisfy me.”

At first, there were spider webs and pairs of eyes gleaming in the dark. However, Prits did not agree to everything: the bedroom should not be too scary.

As a compromise, Prits painted a couple of little snakes and one bat in the cave.

Panschin shows the roof gecko. Prits painted it because Panschin hoped on the ceiling for himself a girlfriend who would watch his sleep.

Now Panschin is also pleased that there are no spiders or eyes glistening in the dark in the room. The room could have gone to the tasteless side.

He knows that some may find his cave tasteless even now. This shares opinions, Panschin notes.

But he himself loves his bedroom. It’s his own “male box,” as he describes it.

Its in addition to Panschin getting the bedroom of his dreams, he also got a new friend.

Prist and Panschin continue to call each other, even though the painting project is already over.

The project felt very personal. They both shared a lot of things about their own lives while painting.

“First of all, he came here a bit like as one employee. But then when we were here for two, there was something unique about it. We talked a lot and I also learned a lot. ”

Prits and Panschin talk about Russia. Prits is from Russia and Panschin once studied at a Finnish-Russian school.

Next, Prits is coming to teach Panschini’s grandchildren how to paint gingerbread with sugar paste.

The grandchildren think the cave is great. They call their grandfathers “Batman”.