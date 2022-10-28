HS Helsinki | Bistro drifted into a situation where the entrepreneur’s only hope would be winning the lottery

Kuja Bar & Bistro located on Hakaniemenkatu is closing its doors. The fate of the restaurant was the increased prices of energy and raw materials and the decrease of lunch customers.

Helsinki Bistro Kuja located in Hakaniemi is closing its operations.

In a couple of weeks, on Saturday, November 12, the restaurant’s last actual opening day, says the restaurateur Heli Roiha.

The restaurant is especially well-known from flammkuchen i.e. from their white pizza. In HS’s old one in the story Kuja’s hamburgers were also praised.

According to Roiha, the restaurant that opened in 2013 has been “financially struggling” for many months.

“The whole time we’ve been thinking about whether we should close or not,” he says.

In the end, Kuja faced the same problems that many other restaurants are currently struggling with: rising gas, electricity and raw material costs.

Also, remote work increased by the corona pandemic has been directly reflected in the number of Kuja’s lunch customers, Roiha says.

“In all of Kuja’s years, the lunches have brought us the fund for basic expenses. But now, when there seems to be no going back from hybrid work, we may have had 30 lunches instead of 120.”

The opening hours have already been revised, says the note on the door.

Hakaniemenkatu Kuja, located at 7, has a lease until next summer. According to Roiha, they will try to keep the restaurant open on Fridays until Christmas.

“We want especially regular customers to be able to visit us again. We’re going with a reduced menu, and only me and my business partner are working anymore.”

Even though the restaurant’s location is a little off from Hakaniementor, Roiha has seen it as an advantage. The area is very peaceful and many regular customers like that the place is “theirs”. There have also been enough lunch diners in the past, as there is a large office building opposite.

According to Roiha, the plans for the beginning of next year are still quite open. He believes that in any case some kind of restaurant will operate in the premises, as Roiha believes has been operating for decades.

“But we will hardly see Kuja in it again, unless I happen to win the Eurojackpot tomorrow,” he said on Thursday.

Decision to close the restaurant was born last week. The last rivet was the fact that Kuja’s longtime chef told Roiha that he got a job elsewhere.

“I’m grateful that he dared to make a decision and give us a kick in the ass.”

Roiha is currently looking for day jobs. According to him, it has been depressing to respond to people’s table reservations for November and December that the restaurant is no longer open then.

On the other hand, he believes that there can also be an opportunity in change.

“Now you have to think about what you would like to do with your life and in which direction you would like to develop.”

White pizza, that is flamenco for friends, Roiha advises that you can get them in Helsinki, for example, at Kruununhaa, a German restaurant restaurant from Zinnkeller.

