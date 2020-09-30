HS Helsinki Behind the Helsinki bowling alley, confusing rubbish is poured out in silence from the car doors, as passers-by think they have stepped into the rubbish yard.

The end of Tali’s bowling alley looks messy, the HS reader wonders. The CEO of the hall says that the problem is not alleviated by passers-by who dump all kinds of scrap in the backyard of the hall.

In the monk mountain There have long been three sea containers in the backyard of the Tali Bowling Alley, although there is more than a couple of stone’s throw to the seafront.

According to a reader of HS Helsinki, seedlings a couple of meters long have already grown in front of the containers, and he is wondering what is really stored in the containers.

Bowling Hall CEO Kai Virtanen reports that bowling equipment such as balls and cones are stored in containers.

“The containers act as additional storage space. Two visit more often and one a little less often, ”says Virtanen.

“Of course, it may be that in Korona times, containers are used less often than usual.”

Containers in addition, there are also bowling alley waste bins in the backyard. According to the reader, the view towards Huopalahdentie is a “strange rubble yard” due to the containers and rubbish.

Virtanen says that the view is supposed to be cool.

“A project is planned to build more storage space at the end. Negotiations have been held with the city’s permitting authorities. “

Until last spring, the project seemed to be progressing rapidly, but due to the coronavirus, the hall was closed for a couple of months.

“This was a big financial loss and moved further construction plans further into the future,” says Virtanen.

According to the reader, “seedlings a couple of meters long” are growing at the end of Tali’s bowling alley.­

Hallin the expansion project would also aim to bring rubbish bins indoors. According to Virtanen, there is a need for it.

“Passers-by bring all the extra rubbish into the yard, which they often leave out of the bins when the goods don’t fit in the bins. Everything has been brought into the yard ever since the red car door, ”says Virtanen.

The waste generated in the bowling alley is mainly recyclable cardboard and incinerated energy waste. For them, there are large rubbish bins at the end of the hall. Small containers have been reserved for mixed waste and metal, which, according to Virtanen, cannot accommodate waste brought in by outsiders.

From time to time, there is a temporary transfer platform at the end of the bowling alley during cleaning. In the spring, it attracted not only passers-by dumping their waste, but also young people who set the entire waste bay on fire.

“The next pallet we ordered was a lockable model,” says Virtanen.