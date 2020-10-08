HS Helsinki Beautiful and brave can be seen again without a piece of TV in Western Helsinki – Telia found a device that caused a “swing” that messed up the signal

HS told a week ago about the mysterious problem that plagues Munkkiniemi: Televisions go dark by themselves. Now Telia found the cause.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported last week about the mystical problem that tormented Western Helsinki, where Telia’s cable TVs suddenly went dark.

Retired Tua Karhu told in an interview how his television went dark just before the start of the Beautiful and Brave retransmission.

In the Munkkiniemi area, other residents had similar problems.

However, no one had reported the problem to Telia.

Now the fault has been rectified.

Telia Communications Timo Saxén says the telecom operator received a customer contact that led to the problem being resolved.

“Just over a week earlier, we had redirected traffic to a new route in connection with one cable modification job. This route revealed one device that caused interference or fluctuations in the signal level of the cable TV, which had not been visible in a visible way before, ”says Saxén.

When the problem was fixed, the blackouts on the TVs stopped.

Beautiful and bold can again be seen without distractions.