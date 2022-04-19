HS Helsinki At the risk of their lives, the young people are creeping into the arch of a high bridge in Kalasatama – Why is it so easy to get over the rugged fence?

The Grandfather Bridge in Kalasatama is climbed without permission. The Rescue Department has even considered a fake campaign to prevent dangerous climbing in the city.

Again is the time of year when young people moving dangerously on the arch of Isonisänsilla speak on social media. The Grandfather Bridge connects Kalasatama and Mustikkamaa.

Similar cases are so familiar to the rescue service that even a related fake campaign has sometimes been thought of, says the Helsinki Rescue Service’s communications expert. Antti Salminen.

The grandfather bridge has not been the latest of the phenomena, but dangerously moving young walkers have recently been spotted there again.

Like According to Salminen, climbing is a global phenomenon. Recently in Helsinki we climbed the walls of a house in Jätkäsaari.

Salminen describes this as a degree more serious, because on a hard surface, “the risks are quite different,” he says.

Read more: Dangerous sight in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki: The men climbed along the outer wall to the roof

Grandfather Bridge the root of the arch is fenced a little, but not in such a way that the obstacles cannot be easily overcome if desired. Why can’t the arch of the bridge be properly fenced and access to the arch blocked?

According to Salminen, in this case, to put it bluntly, all dangerous places in the urban environment should be fenced off. However, it is impossible to isolate all possible places of danger.

However, Salminen welcomes the fact that the phenomenon is being discussed. In his view, the “old classical enlightenment” often acts as a better barrier than the real ones and can arouse dizzy people to be more aware of the risks of action.

Rescue Department the number of tasks, he said, has risen recently. The ill-feeling caused by the Corona years and the war in Ukraine is reflected in society and erupts in different ways.

“A person’s mind becomes numb from the bad feeling around them and then different things are tried,” Salminen describes.

He now has an important message for everyone to remember, especially in times of crisis in society: take care of each other and take care of each other.

Read more: The boys jumping from the bridge caused a major sea rescue mission on the Western Fairway