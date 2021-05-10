Jarmo Nieminen searched for the bald eagle for three hours. The end result was a series of pictures that were worth the effort.

In the picture the sculptural bird has turned its head just appropriately so that its red beak and orange nodule stand out against a gray-brown rock.

The barn owl, which lives in the Arctic Ocean, had found its way to Helsinki’s Laajasalo, where it was found by a nature observer. Jarmo Nieminen.

Jarmo Nieminen waited three hours to get just the right kind of pictures of the eel.­

Egret, that is somateria spectabilis nests on the Arctic coast. It is also found in Finland, but seeing a colorful duck bird is not a matter of course.

Nieminen had seen birders from the bonga registry A common eel on the shores of Laajasalo. In early May, he jumped into a boat and set out in search of a bird from the south of the island.

Three after an hour of search, the barn owl was found off Lehmäsaari.

“It was a profit,” Nieminen describes.

As an archipelago tourism entrepreneur, the islands of Helsinki are familiar to Nieminen, so he knew where to look for a bird. He has been observing nature for thirty years, and experience has taught him to carry a camera with him.

“If you don’t have that camera, then it always happens,” Nieminen laughs.

This time, everything hit right. The camera was ready and the Egret let the boater a few tens of meters away. The sun also favored the photographer, and the end result is a series of images of a colorful humpback eel in the midst of its much more modest relatives.

