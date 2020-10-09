Upgrade
HS Helsinki Asta Jokio noticed a small hair ball on the asphalt in Jätkäsaari – It was revealed to be a fearless little owl staring relentlessly at passers-by

Bhavi Mandalia
October 9, 2020
in World
The little owl descended boldly to marvel at the hustle and bustle of the street in Jätkäsaari on Thursday night. The bird looked healthy, says Asta Jokio, who photographed it.

Small the owl sat in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, in the middle of the street, watching the city go on Thursday night.

The bird was spotted walking past Asta Jokio, who managed to capture a moving video of it.

The owl did not seem to shy away from attention, but sat for a full two minutes staring.

On video the owl looks straight at the camera, blinking its round eyes and waving its tail.

The owl stood out clearly from the dark asphalt, even though it was small in size.­Picture: Asta Jokio / Reader’s picture

“That’s where it sat and wondered,” Jokio says.

“At first I wondered if it could even fly.”

Jokio suspected the owl might be injured. After a couple of minutes, however, it flew away and seemed healthy, according to Jokio.

The bird was found at the end of Atlantinkatu. There are mostly apartment buildings around, and little nature.

.

