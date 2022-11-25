HS Helsinki | Are we numb to the misery of the streets? Scientists explain why we became cold

HS told on Friday how no one helped the man who fell on the train tracks. The experts tell you what it’s all about.

Woman collapses to the ground, and an experienced paramedic who happened to be there rushes to help with surprising consequences. A man falls on the train tracks, but nobody helps.

On Friday, November 25, stories about helping made the headlines at HS.

Why we help others, but others are ignored?

“People want to help those they feel are similar to them,” says the PhD in social psychology Ville Harjunen.

In a sudden situation, the reactions of other people are central.

If no one stops by the person lying on the ground, passers-by will also interpret the situation as less serious.

“It has been noticed that if there are a lot of people there, the time to start helping is delayed,” says Harjunen.

People may be unsure of their own abilities, for example in a situation requiring resuscitation, Harjunen describes.

According to Harjunen, the possibility to get out of the helping situation is also of great importance. The threshold to help is lower if getting out of the situation seems easier.

Also culture can have an effect.

“In Finland, it is customary to behave in a restrained manner in a public place. Helping can be seen as ‘adjustment’. We think it’s embarrassing if you go to offer your help in vain.”

The threshold for helping is lowered considerably if someone else has already taken the initiative in the situation.

According to Harjunen, the social psychological norms of helping situations do not apply, for example, to an experienced paramedic who stepped into the situation.

“With charismatic action, the norms of the situation are redefined. The social stress of helping is reduced when someone braver has already stepped into the situation.”

Everyone don’t want to help.

According to Harjunen, for example, visibly drug addicts may be compartmentalized into a category that is not seen as potential helpers in principle.

“Some may think that they don’t want to spoil their good day with this.”

Also the environment and what you are used to has an effect. If you see drunks sleeping on the street every day, it affects the formation of the risk assessment. This way the alarm bells don’t always go off, even if it’s really the case.

It’s about is about a kind of numbness.

“People become numb if the awareness of the need for help comes too often,” says the professor of urban theology Henrietta Grönlund.

Denial and passing can become the norm if the need for help becomes everyday.

According to Grönlund, fairs are a good example of this.

“When the fairs came, people still stopped to listen to them, for example, about children’s rights. Repeatedly, people eventually learn to numb themselves to it.”

Similarly, a beggar sitting in the same place on the street no longer causes shock if you meet him every day.

Helping can also decrease when one’s own resources are low, Grönlund says.

Cynicism can happen on an individual level if your own life situation is difficult. Collective resources may also weaken in the dire world situation.

Grönlund believes that in the event of a sudden situation requiring help, you can strengthen your own ability to help if you have prepared for it in your mind.

This way, for example, when encountering someone lying on the ground, he knows how to act in a way that suits him.

“It’s worth thinking in advance how you want to act in such a situation.”

