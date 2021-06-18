HS Helsinki Are the shadows of the new apartment buildings polluting the popular Alpine Rose Park? Residents now express their concerns after blaming “shadow maps”

Hague residents put the change in the town plan of Paatsamatie on the ice for years with complaints. The city believes that the shadows do not diminish the recreational values ​​of the Alpine Rose Park.

The Hague The Alpine Rose Park is special on a global scale as well.

The evergreen alpine roses, which rise up to five meters, create the atmosphere of a jungle, which walkers can absorb from the elongated trees under the foliage.

With social media, Alppiruusupuisto’s reputation as a unique urban nature destination has strained. It gathers up to tens of thousands of visitors at the best time of flowering today.

According to resident activists, this sight is now under threat.

Right next to the alpine roses, at Paatsamatie 10, is another object of impressive color, namely Isku’s old warehouse building. Its walls have a huge amount of fresh and colorful graffiti paintings.

In March, after years of appeal, a change in the town plan came into force, transforming the plot in question from a warehouse block area to an apartment block area. The shock warehouse will be demolished this year in the way of new houses.

Read more: Middle-aged painters arrive in their cars and fidget nervously – The huge concrete colossus became the secret gallery of graffiti painters in Helsinki

The apartment buildings designed for Paatsamatie will be built by Pohjola Rakennus Oy.

Apartment buildings the impact on the surrounding area has been minimized, according to Hague activists.

The Hague Hilkka Yli-Härsilän according to other buildings higher than other buildings in the area, the adjacent Alpine Rose Park is more severely shaded than what the city has suggested. The park runs right on the side of the Paatsamatie to its east.

The shadows of the house front will extend far and cut off light from park visitors, especially in spring and autumn, but also during the flowering season in early summer.

Yli-Härsilä, together with other Active and Pro Haaga associations, has tried to influence the town plan with an address and a blog, as well as by making complaints.

However, the Helsinki Administrative Court dismissed the appeals in February 2020, and the appellants were not allowed to take the matter to the Supreme Administrative Court.

At the sun shown in the picture, six-storey residential buildings will rise, which will shade the Alpine Rose Park. On the right side of the picture is the south entrance to the park.

Yli-Härsilä criticizes the studies commissioned by the city in connection with the Alpine Rose Park, which deal mainly with the question of whether increasing shadowing is detrimental to the plants themselves.

The recreational value of the park from the perspective of sunsets has been ignored, he said.

Town’s the assessment states the street and forest zone between the alpine rose plantations and the planned construction, so the shadows of the planned buildings reach the nearest plantations only in the evenings at the beginning and end of the growing season.

An architect zoning the area Nina Välkepinta-Lehtinen emphasizes the importance of the forest zone.

“The trees in the meantime already shade the Alpine Rose Park itself. According to shading studies, construction will not significantly worsen the situation. ”

Criticism of the activists is also directed at these shading studies, in which the shadows of the trees between the plot and the park appear as obscure as those of future houses.

The criticism is familiar to Välkepinta-Lehtinen.

“The dissertations have been done with great care and when the feedback from the residents was received, they were also refined and prepared for several dates, at the planned heights and with the trees there. Yes, they are true as far as they have been able to do with the data from the zoning phase. ”

In a shading study commissioned by the city, the shadows of the trees look as opaque as the shadows of the buildings. The top row shows the current situation and the bottom row the effect of new houses in the August evening hours.

Välkepinta-Lehtinen reminds of the extent of the Alpine Rose Park. The effects of building the statue road, he says, extend only to a small corner of the park.

“These problems are perhaps more of an image than a reality. Maybe some rays of the evening sun will not be filtered, but that will not diminish the comfort of the whole park. ”

The letter of appeal to the administrative court points out that it is in the area most shaded by the buildings that there is an observation deck and benches.

Iskun the demolition of the warehouse will provide space for two apartment buildings, but the others will have to be built in the rocky area of ​​Orapihlajapuisto. There is now a connection to the Alpine Rose Park. The transfer of this connection has also been the subject of complaints.

The Hague will be much compacted in the coming years because of the Raide-Joker. Still, those dissatisfied with the formula changes have wondered why the empty section of the Paatsamatie has to stutter completely full of apartment buildings?

According to Välkepinta-Lehtinen, the zoning has considered that since Paatsamatie is otherwise built for residential use, four houses are justified.

“It is a desirable buildable entity. When placed in this way, the houses naturally complement the construction of the Laajasuontie and Paatsamatie branches. ”

Read more: Helsinki’s high-speed rail plan threatens to roll in nearby forest in South The Hague – Residents mourn for rocks, forest and infants

Sunbeams on an August evening in the southern part of Alpine Rose Park.