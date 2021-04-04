HS Helsinki Anni Penttilä plans to conquer Mount Everest soon – That’s why she climbs the 20-kilo backpack on Malminkartano’s filling hill with her back up to a hundred times a day

On the filling hill of Malminkartano, the same woman climbs persistently from week to week. She is Anni Penttilä, who is training for Mount Everest.

Is so early that the sun has not yet awakened.

Helsinki Anni Penttilä however, there is already a moving backpack on his back.

The calves are hard. The step is calm. Penttilä ascends the steep path of Malminkartano, just as it did hundreds of mornings before.

Last minute workouts remain.

Penttilä will soon aim for the top of the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest.

In the high mountains, peaks are often sought at night. Then the conditions are more stable than during the day, and on the other hand you can land in bright light.­

When Penttilä was 19 years old, he realized his big dream. Behind the student transcripts and entrance exams to the School of Economics, and it was time to reward himself.

Penttilä traveled to Nepal with his sister.

Nepal had been in the thoughts for at least the time since Penttilä had read an article about the Annapurna trek from National Geographic a few years earlier. Annapurna is a large mountain range in the middle of Nepal with many peaks.

The mountains were enchanted.

“I was really impressed with what it was like to hike in the Himalayas. It was on the verge of basics. How you sleep and eat affects how your trip goes. ”

On the same trip, in 2013, Penttilä decided that he would return to the mountains.

“I wanted to set a goal for myself. Everest felt like a good goal, suitably challenging. From the beginning, the plan was for me to climb Everest before I turn 30. ”

Anni Penttilä has been training at Malminkartano for the last few years on average a couple of times a week. In total, thousands of surges have probably accumulated.­

Decision making eight years have passed. Throughout that time, Penttilä has been training towards his goal.

Penttilä is now a 27-year-old digital marketing entrepreneur and tour guide. He is also an experienced mountaineer who talks about his training and preparation Stainlesson his blog.

“I’ve been lucky, when I have been able to make several climbing trips. It is the experience I have had the main objective. “

To date, Penttilä has reached the tops of the highest mountains on several continents. The list includes Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Denali in Alaska and Aconcagua in Argentina.

At its highest, he has visited Mount Baruntsen in Nepal at an altitude of 7,129 meters.

If all goes according to plan, Anni Penttilä will aim for the top of Mount Everest at the end of May.­

But now we are on a filling hill in northwest Helsinki, 91 meters above sea level.

The warm light reaches the tops of the trees. The birds are circling around.

This is the time of day that enchants the Penttilä mountains.

The peaks of the mountains are most often sought after in the dark hours of the morning, as the frost keeps the slopes icy and the journey is often long and slow.

“Often I have climbed for many hours in the dark and have seen nothing but the loss of my own headlamp. Then the sun begins to rise and color the mountains. It’s a really teasing feeling. I really like that moment. ”

Down from the peaks, the aim is to return to the bright time, as descent is usually the most dangerous part of climbing.

In Malminkartano’s filling hill, Anni Penttilä most often climbs a steep path called the Pheasant Slope.­

From the metropolitan area mountains and fells are missing, so Penttilä has been training closely at Malminkartano in recent years.

At first, going was slow.

“The goal was to increase the hill condition so that I could go up calm enough.”

The weights in the backpack have gradually increased. In the beginning, the backpack weighed five pounds. Now the backpack is packed with 19 kilos of stuff: water bottles, books and an oat pillow.

“On average, I spend 2-3 hours here at a time, twice a week. In that time, it’s about 15 times to go up the hill. ”

When Anni Penttilä practices on Malminkartano Hill, sometimes he is accompanied by a friend, sometimes music plays in his ears. Most often, Penttilä listens to the sounds of nature. Even in the Himalayas, there are only their own thoughts.­

Last in the spring, Penttilä landed at Malminkartano peak in less than a day 137 and a half times.

There were a total of 8,849 vertical meters of elevation. The distance in the dawn was 55 kilometers.

Why?

Penttilä’s trip to Nepal was originally supposed to start a year ago, but the corona pandemic changed the itinerary.

“It annoyed a lot. Then, at the beginning of May, Malminkartano was challenged because I wanted to test my condition, ”he says.

There were other fitness enthusiasts as well.

“It was one of the toughest sports in my life, it was tough.”

After Mount Everest, Anni Penttilä’s mountaineering continues, as it has become a way of life. There are already several mountains over 8,000 meters high in mind.­

If everything is going according to plan in the near future, Penttilä will leave for Nepal on April 16th. Before that, he spends two weeks in voluntary quarantine.

In Nepal, Penttilä is part of a four-person international expedition. They are likely to head to the top of the mountain in late May.

What if the attempt fails?

“I think mountaineering is pretty likely to fail. Weather is one factor that cannot be influenced. The coronavirus also brings a new kind of aspect, because leaving and traveling is so uncertain, ”he says.

“Then it also involves whether the trip stays healthy and what happens in your own body when you go so high. Success depends on many things. ”

In any case, in addition to all its equipment, Penttilä brings loose candies in a large bag.

“It’s good to have food in the mountains that tastes sure.”

In Malminkartano, the sun is already shining from the clear sky.