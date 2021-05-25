HS Helsinki Anni Penttilä, 27, practiced ascent to Mount Everest on the Malminkartano filling hill, on Monday the dream came true: “Unreal feeling”

Penttilä talks about the successful completion in his Instagram post.

Helsinki Anni Penttilä, 27, climbed to the top of Everest on Monday morning.

Penttilä reached the top of a mountain 8,848.86 meters high at 1.09 local time.

Anni Penttilä told about her performance on her Instagram account at vuenvarma.fi:

On the morning of May 24, 2021 at 1:09 am, I stood at the highest point of the world’s highest mountain, Everest, 8848.86 meters. It’s a pretty unreal feeling in every way.

InstagramIn his publication, Penttilä opened the highlights of the peak.

This year, weather conditions have significantly hampered Everest climbing: While in a normal spring, Everest has a weather window of about ten days, with favorable conditions for climbing and moderate winds, windless days have been low this spring.

The first peak attempt on May 15 was interrupted due to strong winds. The new attempt came on the night between Sunday and Monday:

“We had eight hours of windless weather, after which it started to wind at 60 km / h and snow to the harbor,” Penttilä said on Instagram.

Windless due to the time, the expedition reached the summit of Everest at night.

“1:09 is not the traditional peak time, but the peak is also the peak in the dark. We set off at 6pm to climb South Coli towards the summit and at first saw the sunset and finally the moon and stars illuminated the journey. I saw Hilary Step, South Summit and the route to the right top, ”Penttilä writes on Instagram.

He climbed the highest mountain in the world Phil Crampton led by the Altitude Junkies expedition, which included three climbers. In addition, the expedition included sherpas, or guides, as well as chefs in charge of food service.

“It was great to have your own little team on top of yourself. There was no congestion, no need to overtake anyone and we were able to climb up in almost windless weather. ”

According to Penttilä, the expedition climbed to the top relatively quickly.

Landing is often more dangerous in mountaineering than ascent. Climbers are already tired and concentration is slackening.

In a couple of weeks, there will be at least four people died at Everest.

According to Penttilä, the landing was heavier than the ascent. From the top, the expedition descended to the second camp at an altitude of 6,400 meters.

“Without lying, the hardest days of my life, both physically and mentally.”

Anni Penttilä trained for Everest on the Malminkartano filling hill.

Anni Penttilä said earlier HS to Helsinki preparing for Everest. In the year before, Penttilä practiced a lot of climbing, especially on the Malminkartano filling hill.

Penttilä works as a digital marketing entrepreneur and tour guide.

In his blog, Penttilä has opened his internship and preparation more deeply.

Initially, Anni Penttilä was supposed to climb to the top of Mount Everest last year, but the corona pandemic changed plans.

Anni Penttilä traveled to Nepal on 16 April.

InstagramPenttilä wrote the publication at Everest Base Camp.

There, Penttilä was already waiting for a shower, clean clothes and seeing loved ones.

“Thank you so much to everyone for the chips! They were on the mind many, many times when you made up your mind to stop or take a break, ”he wrote at the end of the post.