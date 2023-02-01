HS Helsinki | Animal rescuers choose their targets according to the species – The volunteer was devastated: “It shouldn’t be like this”

Volunteers save animals because the rescue service doesn’t have the time or desire, says Anna Kivikari. According to the rescue service, each situation is weighed separately.

Last In the week Pitkällesillalle, a man flew into the wires swan. A concerned passer-by called the emergency center about the swan, and the Helsinki Rescue Service sent its animal rescue unit to the scene.

However, before the animal rescue unit arrived, the swan was wrapped in a sheet and held in place by a woman. Who brought a sheet? And why was the swan wrapped in it?

“I wrapped it in a sheet so it wouldn’t fly away. I am a volunteer doing animal rescue work”, says Anna Kivikari.

Kivikari is part of a group of about ten volunteers from the capital who come to the scene when an animal is injured. Anyone can register as a volunteer, and no training is required. Kivikari is an interior architecture student and has no formal training in how to care for injured animals.

“At work, you learn from the more experienced. And the responsibility for care and decision-making rests with animal protection associations and the Korkeasaari wildlife hospital.”

Volunteers communicate about injured animals mostly through Facebook, where they have a group. Sometimes information about animals comes from other sources.

The animal protection association informed them about the swan on the long bridge. The police had called the Helsinki Animal Protection Association, which called Kivikari. However, at the same time, information about the swan had also gone to the rescue service, and the animal rescue unit also came to the scene.

However, according to Kivikari, this doesn’t always happen, and that’s why he went there.

“The animal rescue unit does not always have the time or desire to come. Then these animal rescue operations fall on the necks of our volunteers.”

Kivikari says that the volunteers catch and deliver a large number of animals for care each year, the care of which would actually belong to the animal rescue unit. Most of those cared for are city birds: plovers, seagulls, crows and sparrows. Pigeons, hedgehogs and squirrels are also often taken for treatment. Volunteers are busy, especially during the summer.

“According to the Animal and Nature Protection Act, efforts must be made to help a sick or injured animal. We have an animal rescue unit that constantly neglects this duty when they don’t come to help animals in need.”

The Helsinki Rescue Service rescued a deer stuck in ice in Oulunkylä in 2016.

Helsinki assistant fire chief of the rescue service Juuso Punnonen says that each case is weighed separately. Whether the animal rescue unit is sent to the scene depends on which animal it is and what situation it is in.

“If the animal seems to be in good health and does not cause harm to itself or others, it is not necessary to go there.”

Sending a unit to the site is also affected by resources. There is only one person working in the animal rescue unit at a time, so if he is busy, the tasks are transferred to the rescue department. In this case, the tasks must be selected. According to Punnonen, the other tasks of the rescue service clearly take precedence over animal tasks.

In animal cases, suffering animals or animals that cause harm to people, for example stop traffic, are treated first.

The rarity of the animal also affects the dispatch of the unit.

“Yes, you react more sensitively to an owl than, for example, to an owl or a seagull,” says Punnonen.

According to Kivikari, animals should not be valued in that way, but all injured animals should be treated in the same way.

“You can see that they would much rather come to help the sea eagle than the pulu. It shouldn’t be like this. All animals must be taken care of if it is possible to do so,” says Kivikari.

Kivikari reminds that the Animal and Nature Conservation Act does not specify animal species, but it says that efforts must be made to help wild animals that are sick, injured or otherwise helpless.

The animal rescue unit frees a white-cheeked goose stuck in a net in 2006. The goose is freed by chief fireman Vesa Nurminen, with Altti Nurmi in the back.

To help however, an animal rescue unit or a rescue facility is not always needed. Anyone can submit a small animal for treatment. In Helsinki, animals are cared for by the Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital or the Viikki University Animal Hospital. In addition, animal welfare associations in the capital region offer animal-related advice whenever possible.

Even when it is possible or profitable to take care of the animal is open to interpretation. Animal protectionists may think that a pulu that injured its wing is treatable, while the rescue agency may interpret the situation differently.

According to the Animal Protection Act, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals is prohibited. In principle, you can also euthanize a small, severely injured and suffering animal weighing less than three kilograms yourself. A permitted emergency stop can be, for example, a strong blow to the head. However, killing an animal can be too much for many city dwellers.

“If a civilian goes to beat up the pulu in the center of Helsinki, it can become news. I myself don’t start beating a pulu with a stick in urban conditions, even if it is badly injured. It has to be taken care of more subtly,” says Juuso Punnonen.

Animals According to Punnonen, the notifications of those who are concerned sometimes also show some degree of alienation from nature.

“For example, we get calls that the waterfowl is not moving in the water.”

When the unit then goes there, it turns out that there is nothing wrong with the bird. It just conserves energy by not moving.

“An animal doesn’t necessarily waste energy and do useless tricks when it usually has less food than modern humans,” says Punnonen.

The employees of the animal rescue unit are firemen by training, who have been given additional training on handling animals. The animal rescue unit operates only in Helsinki, injured animals elsewhere in the capital region are helped by the rescue service or the police.